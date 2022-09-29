Calvin Ramsay And Curtis Jones Liverpool Injury Updates
It has been a disappointing start to the season for Liverpool which has seen them take just nine points from their opening six Premier League matches and saw them suffer a heavy defeat at the hands of Napoli in the UEFA Champions League.
Whilst performances have largely not been at the levels expected of Jurgen Klopp's team, the injury crisis that has swept through the club cannot be ignored as a contributing factor with at one stage the German without ten first-team players.
There are signs however that the injury problems at Anfield are starting to ease and The Times provided a positive update regarding the fitness of new signing Calvin Ramsay and Curtis Jones.
They report that Ramsay is now training outside and for the first time since his summer transfer from Aberdeen is close to being in contention for action.
In terms of Jones, he has not featured since the Community Shield victory at the end of July after picking up 'a stress reaction to a bone around the tibia'.
Whilst he attempted a comeback prior to the international break, he suffered a setback but the report suggests that Liverpool are hopeful he is also closing in on a return.
