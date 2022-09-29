Skip to main content
Calvin Ramsay And Curtis Jones Liverpool Injury Updates

IMAGO / Paul Marriott

Calvin Ramsay And Curtis Jones Liverpool Injury Updates

Positive injury updates regarding the two Liverpool youngsters.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

It has been a disappointing start to the season for Liverpool which has seen them take just nine points from their opening six Premier League matches and saw them suffer a heavy defeat at the hands of Napoli in the UEFA Champions League.

Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp has been hit with an injury crisis at Liverpool.

Whilst performances have largely not been at the levels expected of Jurgen Klopp's team, the injury crisis that has swept through the club cannot be ignored as a contributing factor with at one stage the German without ten first-team players.

There are signs however that the injury problems at Anfield are starting to ease and The Times provided a positive update regarding the fitness of new signing Calvin Ramsay and Curtis Jones.

Aberdeen Liverpool Calvin Ramsay
Curtis Jones

They report that Ramsay is now training outside and for the first time since his summer transfer from Aberdeen is close to being in contention for action.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In terms of Jones, he has not featured since the Community Shield victory at the end of July after picking up 'a stress reaction to a bone around the tibia'.

Whilst he attempted a comeback prior to the international break, he suffered a setback but the report suggests that Liverpool are hopeful he is also closing in on a return.

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool

Schedule

Liverpool Arthur Melo
Transfers

Report: Juventus Could Reduce Asking Price For On Loan Liverpool Midfielder Arthur Melo

By Neil Andrew
Liverpool Crest Anfield
Articles

'It Definitely Makes My Job A Lot Easier' - Liverpool Football Club ED&I Boss Praises Staff Impact

By Rowan Lee
Inter Milan Nicolo Barella
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Hold 'Concrete' Interest In Nicolo Barella

By Neil Andrew
imago1015112383h
Quotes

'This Gives Other People An Opportunity' - Matt Beard Looks Ahead To Liverpool Women Cup Tie

By Rowan Lee
Jude Bellingham Jordan Henderson
Quotes

'An Amazing Player' - Jordan Henderson On Liverpool Target Jude Bellingham

By Neil Andrew
imago1015114147h
Quotes

'We Have To Adapt' - Matt Beard Reflects On Liverpool Women's Derby Day Defeat To Everton

By Rowan Lee
Darwin Nunez
News

Liverpool International Break Round-Up, Final Matches Before World Cup 2022

By Neil Andrew
Sheffield United Sander Berge
Transfers

Liverpool, Barcelona, Chelsea, Dortmund 'Very Attentive' To Sander Berge

By Neil Andrew