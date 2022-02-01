Cameroon v Egypt: Where To Watch / Live Stream | AFCON Semi-Final | Liverpool's Mohamed Salah In Action - UK, US, Canada, Australia, Nigeria, Ghana & South Africa

Mohamed Salah and Egypt face Cameroon as they battle for a place in the Africa Cup of Nations final on Thursday evening and we can bring you the details of when and where you can watch the game.

The 29-year-old was in sublime form as Egypt overcame Morocco in the quarter-finals on Sunday scoring the equaliser and then assisting Trezeguet to score the winner in a 2-1 victory after extra time.

Liverpool's top scorer could face his teammate at Liverpool, Sadio Mane in the final should Egypt be victorious and Senegal beat Burkina Faso on Wednesday.

It promises to be quite a finish to the tournament and we bring you details of when and where to watch the match.

Semi-Final Fixtures & Schedule

Wednesday, 2nd February 2022

7:00 pm Burkina Faso v Senegal



Thursday, 3rd February 2022

7:00 pm Cameroon v Egypt

*All times are GMT

Where To Watch / Live Stream

