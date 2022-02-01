Cameroon v Egypt: Where To Watch / Live Stream | AFCON Semi-Final | Liverpool's Mohamed Salah In Action - UK, US, Canada, Australia, Nigeria, Ghana & South Africa
Mohamed Salah and Egypt face Cameroon as they battle for a place in the Africa Cup of Nations final on Thursday evening and we can bring you the details of when and where you can watch the game.
The 29-year-old was in sublime form as Egypt overcame Morocco in the quarter-finals on Sunday scoring the equaliser and then assisting Trezeguet to score the winner in a 2-1 victory after extra time.
Liverpool's top scorer could face his teammate at Liverpool, Sadio Mane in the final should Egypt be victorious and Senegal beat Burkina Faso on Wednesday.
It promises to be quite a finish to the tournament and we bring you details of when and where to watch the match.
Semi-Final Fixtures & Schedule
Wednesday, 2nd February 2022
7:00 pm Burkina Faso v Senegal
Read More
Thursday, 3rd February 2022
7:00 pm Cameroon v Egypt
*All times are GMT
Where To Watch / Live Stream
- UK - BBC, Sky Sports
- USA - beIN Sports
- Canada - beIN Sports
- Australia - beIN Sports
- Nigeria - SuperSport
- Ghana - SuperSport
- South Africa - GTV, GTV Sport Plus, SuperSport
- Online Stream - beIN Sports Connect
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Exclusive: Liverpool Set To Officially Announce Signing Of Luis Diaz Today
- Erling Haaland Gives Hint To Joining Either Liverpool, Manchester United Or Chelsea
- What Could the Signing of Porto’s Luis Diaz Mean for Liverpool Pair Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino?
- Report: Liverpool Open Talks To Sign Juventus Attacker Paulo Dybala On Free Transfer
- 'He Finishes Like Salah' - England Legend Hails Liverpool Transfer Target Jarrod Bowen
- Report: Jude Bellingham 'Agrees' To Join Liverpool From Borussia Dortmund
Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook