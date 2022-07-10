Caoimhin Kelleher Amongst Names Left Out Of Liverpool Squad For Pre-Season Tour Of Thailand & Singapore

Caoimhin Kelleher is the major name missing from the 37-man Liverpool squad that has travelled for the tour of the Far East.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Liverpool touched down in Bangkok on Sunday as they prepare for pre-season friendlies against Manchester United on Tuesday before travelling to Singapore to take on Crystal Palace on Friday.

There has been no official explanation given yet as to why Ireland international goalkeeper Kelleher has not travelled with the squad so Reds fans will await further information as to whether it is injury, illness or transfer related.

New signing Calvin Ramsay also misses out with injury and Ben Davies, Owen Beck and Kaide Gordon are also missing from the squad list.

Neco Williams is another who is absent and is expected to have a medical at Nottingham Forest today ahead of completing a permanent transfer.

Liverpool Squad

Goalkeepers

Alisson Becker, Adrian, Harvey Davies, Fabian Mrozek

Defenders

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip, Nathaniel Phillips, Andy Robertson, Kostas Tsimikas, Sepp Van den Berg, Virgil van Dijk, Rhys Williams, Stefan Bajcetic, Luke Chambers, James Norris

Midfielders

Leighton Clarkson, Harvey Elliott, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Curtis Jones, Naby Keita, James Milner, Tyler Morton, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Thiago Alcantara, Fabio Carvalho, Melkamu Frauendorf, Thomas Hill, Isaac Mabaya

Forwards

Luis Diaz, Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota, Darwin Nunez, Mohamed Salah, Bobby Clark,

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |