    December 23, 2021
    Carabao Cup (EFL Cup) 2021/22 Betting Odds

    After an exciting set of quarter final matches in the Carabao Cup, we now know who will make up the semi finals and we can bring you the betting odds to win the competition.

    Arsenal will face Liverpool with the first leg being played at the Emirates Stadium.

    The Gunners beat Sunderland 5-1 in their quarter final match as Liverpool saw off Leicester City through a dramatic penalty shoot out win at Anfield.

    The other semi final sees an all London affair with Chelsea hosting Antonio Conte's Tottenham in the first leg.

    Chelsea grabbed two late goals at the Brentford Community Stadium to beat the hosts and Spurs managed to beat West Ham 2-1 in their quarter final match.

    The semi final games are due to take place weeks commencing 3 and 10 January, with the Final being held at Wembley Stadium on Sunday 27 February 2022.

    Here are the betting odds for the competition outright:

    Carabao Cup 2021/22 Betting Odds as at 23/12

    Skybet.com

    TeamOdds

    Chelsea

    7/4

    Liverpool

    2/1

    Arsenal 

    15/4

    Tottenham

    4/1

