Carabao Cup Rules Explained In Light Of Liverpool Request To Postpone Arsenal Clash

Due to a new Covid-19 outbreak at Liverpool, the club have requested that the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg against Arsenal is postponed. We try and explore what this means in terms of the rules.

Liverpool already had a number of key staff including manager Jurgen Klopp missing as well as Alisson Becker, Joel Matip and Roberto Firmino with 'suspected' positive Covid-19 tests.

They also have a number of injuries and that was before Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita left for the AFCON tournament.

That has left the club with a lack of available players and hence the request for postponement.

Since the request went in, fans have been speculating as to whether Liverpool will be made to forfeit the fixture if they cannot field a team.

Last season, Leyton Orient were made to forfeit their third round fixture against Tottenham Hotspur due to a Covid-19 outbreak.

That has led to Liverpool fans worrying that their club could follow the same fate. Based on rule 5.1 however there is a good chance this will not be the case.

Rule 5.1.3 is the key section that should apply:

"5.1.3 any other requirements or directions of the UK Government and/or by any public authority, then the Management Committee shall use its reasonable endeavours to rearrange the fixture for the earliest reasonable opportunity (including but not limited to arranging for the Competition Match to be played at a neutral venue) which will not be later than the date of the first Competition Match scheduled to take place in the immediately following round.

This should mean that providing the EFL are satisfied with the evidence provided by Liverpool, they can reschedule the game any time before the next round.

As the next round is the final which is due to take place on February 27th, this should give ample opportunity for the game to be rescheduled.

The matter may be further complicated however if Liverpool's FA Cup third round tie with Shrewsbury on Sunday at Anfield is also postponed.

The first step however is the EFL's response to Liverpool's request which you would expect to come early on Wednesday.

