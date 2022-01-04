Skip to main content
January 4, 2022
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Carabao Cup Rules Explained In Light Of Liverpool Request To Postpone Arsenal Clash

Due to a new Covid-19 outbreak at Liverpool, the club have requested that the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg against Arsenal is postponed. We try and explore what this means in terms of the rules.

Liverpool already had a number of key staff including manager Jurgen Klopp missing as well as Alisson Becker, Joel Matip and Roberto Firmino with 'suspected' positive Covid-19 tests.

They also have a number of injuries and that was before Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita left for the AFCON tournament.

That has left the club with a lack of available players and hence the request for postponement.

Since the request went in, fans have been speculating as to whether Liverpool will be made to forfeit the fixture if they cannot field a team.

Last season, Leyton Orient were made to forfeit their third round fixture against Tottenham Hotspur due to a Covid-19 outbreak.

That has led to Liverpool fans worrying that their club could follow the same fate. Based on rule 5.1 however there is a good chance this will not be the case.

Rule 5.1.3 is the key section that should apply:

Read More

"5.1.3 any other requirements or directions of the UK Government and/or by any public authority, then the Management Committee shall use its reasonable endeavours to rearrange the fixture for the earliest reasonable opportunity (including but not limited to arranging for the Competition Match to be played at a neutral venue) which will not be later than the date of the first Competition Match scheduled to take place in the immediately following round.

This should mean that providing the EFL are satisfied with the evidence provided by Liverpool, they can reschedule the game any time before the next round.

As the next round is the final which is due to take place on February 27th, this should give ample opportunity for the game to be rescheduled.

The matter may be further complicated however if Liverpool's FA Cup third round tie with Shrewsbury on Sunday at Anfield is also postponed.

The first step however is the EFL's response to Liverpool's request which you would expect to come early on Wednesday.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Liverpool Player Penalties Leicester
News

Carabao Cup Rules Explained In Light Of Liverpool Request To Postpone Arsenal Clash

1 minute ago
Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo
Non LFC

Report: Eleven Players Want To Leave Manchester United As Ralf Rangnik Is No Change From Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

1 minute ago
Erling Haaland
Transfers

Report: Real Madrid Want Erling Haaland But Prioritise Kylian Mbappe, Whilst Barcelona, Liverpool, Manchester United, PSG And Bayern Munich Circulate

54 minutes ago
Kylian Mbappe
Non LFC

Report: Real Madrid Agree Deal To Sign PSG Star Kylian Mbappe

1 hour ago
Dusan Vlahovic
Transfers

Report: Vlahovic Dismisses Arsenal Interest In Favour Of Summer Switch To Manchester City, Chelsea, Barcelona Or Juventus, Real Madrid & Inter Milan To Join Race?

2 hours ago
AXA Training Centre
News

Breaking: Liverpool Request Postponement Of Arsenal Carabao Cup Semi-Final First Leg Tie

3 hours ago
Arnaut Danjuma
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Prepare Huge January Offer For Villarreal's Arnaut Danjuma

3 hours ago
Luke Shaw, Manchester United
Non LFC

Manchester United's Luke Shaw Throws Ralf Rangnik And Team-Mates Under A Bus Following Pathetic Defeat To Wolves

3 hours ago