Skip to main content

Carabao Cup Third-Round Draw - When Is It? Where To Watch Or Stream

  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The draw for the Carabao Cup third round takes place on Wednesday and we can bring you all the details here.

Holders Liverpool will be hoping for a home draw as they kick off the defence of the trophy they won at Wembley against Chelsea in February.

Caoimhin Kelleher was the hero as Liverpool beat the Blues on penalties to kick start an amazing end to the season for Jurgen Klopp's team.

Liverpool enter the competition at the third round stage along with other Premier League clubs Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, Manchester United, and West Ham United who are involved in European competition.

Carabao Cup Final Trophy Celebrations
Scroll to Continue

Read More

When Is The Draw?

The draw will take place on Wednesday, 24th August from 9.45pm post conclusion of the second-round tie between Tranmere Rovers and Newcastle United.

Where To Watch/Stream

Viewers can watch the draw live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football. It can also be streamed on Sky GO and Sky Sports Football's YouTube channel.

When Will Matches Be Played?

The third-round matches will be played during the week commencing November 7th, 2022.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool

Arsenal celebrate
News

Premier League MW3 Round-Up | Liverpool Remain Winless and Arsenal Impress

By Jim Nichol-Turner
Leandro Paredes
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Interested In PSG Midfielder Leandro Paredes After Naby Keita Injury

By Neil Andrew
Jurgen Klopp and Mikel Arteta bump fists after their fixture in the 2020/21 EPL fixture.
Quotes

Liverpool Striker Mohamed Salah Makes Bold Arsenal Premier League Title Claim

By Neil Andrew
Naby Keita
News

Report: Liverpool Concern Over Severity Of Naby Keita Injury

By Neil Andrew
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Naby Keita
Transfers

Are Reliable Journalist's Comments A Hint At Possible Liverpool Midfield Transfer Target?

By Neil Andrew
Naby Keita Mohamed Salah
Transfers

Liverpool Likely To Add Midfielder Before Transfer Window Shuts - Reliable Journalist

By Neil Andrew
Jordan Henderson, James Milner
Quotes

Jurgen Klopp Talks About Liverpool's Transfers After Manchester United Defeat

By Damon Carr
Fabio Carvalho
Match Coverage

'Creativity In The Middle Of The Pitch' - Fabio Carvalho One Liverpool Bright Spot In Manchester United Defeat

By Neil Andrew