Carabao Cup Third-Round Draw - When Is It? Where To Watch Or Stream

The draw for the Carabao Cup third round takes place on Wednesday and we can bring you all the details here.

Holders Liverpool will be hoping for a home draw as they kick off the defence of the trophy they won at Wembley against Chelsea in February.

Caoimhin Kelleher was the hero as Liverpool beat the Blues on penalties to kick start an amazing end to the season for Jurgen Klopp's team.

Liverpool enter the competition at the third round stage along with other Premier League clubs Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, Manchester United, and West Ham United who are involved in European competition.

When Is The Draw?

The draw will take place on Wednesday, 24th August from 9.45pm post conclusion of the second-round tie between Tranmere Rovers and Newcastle United.

Where To Watch/Stream

Viewers can watch the draw live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football. It can also be streamed on Sky GO and Sky Sports Football's YouTube channel.

When Will Matches Be Played?

The third-round matches will be played during the week commencing November 7th, 2022.

