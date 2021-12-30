Chelsea Star Reece James Suffers Hamstring Tear Ahead of Liverpool Game

Reece James has been one of Chelsea's standout players this season, but unfortunately, it looks like he has suffered a serious hamstring injury.

Chelsea and England right wingback Reece James has set the Premier League alight this season.

Contributing to Chelsea's style of play, he has become the Trent Alexander-Arnold of Thomas Tuchel's side.

Along with Ben Chilwell, the pair have formed a serious partnership and are almost at the level of Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

However, it was confirmed a few weeks ago that Chilwell suffered an ACL injury that would keep him out for the rest of the season.

Now, Chelsea fans have been given more bad news after Reece James went off with a suspected hamstring issue against Brighton.

According to Adam Newson, the club have discovered the serious intent of James injury and it looks to be bad.

Adam Newson goes on to claim that Reece James is suffering from a hamstring tear and will be out for a while.

He then goes on to say that it leaves Marcos Alonso as the only fit and available wingback for Sunday's game against Liverpool.

