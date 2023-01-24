Chelsea's Mykhailo Mudryk Overtakes Liverpool Striker Darwin Nunez With New Record

Chelsea's new signing Mykhailo Mudryk gave the Premier League a glimpse of what he will offer when he came on as a second-half substitute against Liverpool in the 0-0 draw at Anfield on Saturday.

In a largely forgettable match, the Ukrainian added some energy and creativity to Graham Potters' attack when he entered the fray in the 55th minute replacing Lewis Hall.

The 22-year-old instantly put the Liverpool defence on the back foot with his clever, intricate play and forced Jurgen Klopp to substitute stand in right back James Milner after his yellow card for hauling down the tricky winger.

Mudryk has already made his mark by setting a new record after just 35 minutes in a Blues shirt by registering a new speed record for the current season.

As reported by ESPN FC, the signing from Shakthar Donetsk recorded a top speed of 36.63km per hour at Anfield.

That already makes him the fastest-recorded player in the Premier League this season overtaking Anthony Gordon of Everton in second and Reds striker Darwin Nunez in third.

LFCTR Verdict

The signing of Mudryk, despite a huge price tag, already looks to be an interesting one based on his short appearance at Anfield.

Similar to Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool, Chelsea have also endured a disappointing first half of the campaign by their standards. After a flurry of big-money signings since Todd Boehly took over the club however, it seems like only a matter of time before they are competing for trophies again.

