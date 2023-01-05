Skip to main content
Cody Gakpo Joins Liverpool Training But Three Players Are Missing From Photos

IMAGO / Fotostand

Cody Gakpo Joins Liverpool Training But Three Players Are Missing From Photos

Liverpool's new signing from PSV is eligible for the FA Cup third round match with Wolves on Saturday.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Cody Gakpo was pictured in training for Liverpool today as he prepares for what could be his Reds debut against Wolves in the FA Cup third round at Anfield on Saturday.

The Dutch international missed the disappointing 3-1 defeat against Thomas Frank's Brentford on Monday whilst the remaining formalities were completed in respect of his transfer from Eredivisie cub, PSV.

It's likely however he will be given his debut by manager Jurgen Klopp at the weekend with Liverpool needing a boost after the defeat against the Bees.

Jordan Henderson

Skipper Jordan Henderson has also returned to training and should be available for selection after he missed the trip to West London as part of the concussion protocols.

Missing Players

There were no signs of injured duo James Milner, and Roberto Firmino, however, both of whom have been missing with hamstring and calf injuries respectively.

They had been expected to be fit and available for the clash with Julen Lopetegui's team so it will be interesting to see if they are in action at the AXA Training Centre on Friday.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Naby Keita was also not shown in any of the training photos. It is possible that he was doing an individually tailored program however so it doesn't automatically mean there is an issue.

Klopp will speak to the media on Friday ahead of the clash at Anfield and will no doubt provide a fitness update on his squad.

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool

Schedule

Enzo Fernandez Liverpool Target and Benfica Player
Transfers

Watch: Benfica Head Coach Slams Chelsea Over Enzo Fernandez Transfer Negotiations

By Neil Andrew
Virgil Van Dijk
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Join Transfer Race For Napoli Defender After Injury To Virgil van Dijk

By Neil Andrew
Chelsea Stamford Bridge
Match Coverage

Chelsea v Manchester City - How To Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream Details

By Neil Andrew
Jude Bellingham
Transfers

Jude Bellingham’s Future Club Revealed This Month As Liverpool And Real Madrid Lead

By Damon Carr
Anfield 97 Avenue
Articles

What Liverpool Fans Think About FSG And New Ownership - Real Fan Opinions Part Two

By Damon Carr
Jurgen Klopp Pep Lijnders
Transfers

Liverpool Interest In Dutch International Midfielder Demonstrates 'Increasing Influence' of Pep Lijnders

By Justin Foster
Crystal Palace
Match Coverage

Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur - How To Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream Details As The Top Four Race Hots Up

By Neil Andrew
Liverpool Virgil van Dijk
Match Coverage

Report: Three Players Expected To Boost Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool Squad For FA Cup Clash With Wolves But Virgil van Dijk Ruled Out

By Neil Andrew