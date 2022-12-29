Skip to main content

Cody Gakpo Signing "Not Influenced" By Injuries To Luis Diaz & Diogo Jota - Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp confirmed that Liverpool’s move to sign Dutch forward Cody Gakpo was not influenced by the long-term injuries sustained by Luiz Dias and Diogo Jota.
Liverpool PSV Cody Gakpo

Liverpool have splashed the cash early in the winter transfer window to bring in 23-year-old Dutch forward Cody Gakpo for an initial fee of £37million.

With Diogo Jota not expected to make a return until late January at the earliest and Luis Diaz out until March, many speculated whether the signing of Cody Gakpo had been influenced by the injuries to Liverpool star men up front.

Liverpool Luis Diaz Diogo Jota

Luis Diaz being substituted for Diogo Jota in last season's UEFA Champions League final

In his pre-match press conference, Jurgen Klopp dismissed the claims that Liverpool signed Cody Gakpo purely due to the injuries themself, but did say the timing of the injuries may have influenced the timing of the signing.

"No, not at all. We decided to do something from a sports point of view – without having the green light from the financial side already – months ago if you want, so two or three months ago.

"So that's why it has nothing to do with that. But in the end that we could do it early, that might have been influenced.

"We worked on it and you never have a guarantee when you find an agreement or whatever, these kind of things."

Liverpool Netherlands Cody Gakpo

The manager then reiterated the difficulty of having Gakpo play against Brentford on the 2 January, with the 7 January against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the FA Cup third round the more likely date.

"How I said, that we talk about that there might be a chance [to play] on the 2nd [of January] is pretty special because the business only starts on the 1st. So the 7th is, for me, the first real possible date.

"He had an intense World Cup, had two-and-a-half weeks off, which means like three, four sessions he had in that time – it makes absolute sense that he didn't have more.

"It makes sense that he has now a few sessions – not only for football reasons like how to fit in but as well from a physical point of view.

"He is well rested, I would say, and now we can start working with him and then he should be fine for the 7th."

