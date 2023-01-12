Skip to main content
Cody Gakpo To Start Up Front Against Brighton After Darwin Nunez Misses Training

IMAGO / Sportimage

Cody Gakpo To Start Up Front Against Brighton After Darwin Nunez Misses Training

Darwin Nunez may miss Liverpool’s match against Brighton this weekend due to an unknown injury.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Liverpool’s season seems to be going from bad to worse. After poor planning in the summer break, struggling in the league, being out of a cup, and injuries mounting up, it’s becoming increasingly difficult to stay hopeful for fans. 

The Reds face Brighton on Saturday in what is a must-win following the 3-1 loss to Brentford last time out in the league. However, they may have to do it without their handful of a striker, Darwin Nunez

Liverpool Darwin Nunez

Alongside Roberto Firmino, the Uruguayan was not spotted in today's training session. There is no indication as to why as of yet, but with Jurgen Klopp’s press conference due tomorrow, the reason to why the forward is missing will likely be revealed. 

Gakpo To The Rescue 

What does this mean for the starting XI? This leaves the Liverpool manager with very little option up top, with both Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota also out still. 

Mohamed Salah has played as a lone striker on a few occasions, however, according to the ever-reliable Paul Joyce, it is likely that new signing Cody Gakpo will step up to the mark. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Dutchman started the 2-2 draw against Wolves in the FA Cup last week in his usual left-wing position, but his versatility gives Jurgen Klopp another option for the no.9 role, one of which he played in the World Cup for the Netherlands. 

Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Joyce also claimed that Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will be back on the left, where he was before the signing of Gakpo. Despite concerns over Ox’s performances, Klopp has tended to choose him over youngster Fabio Carvalho. 

With Saturday’s match against Brighton potentially having huge significance to the season, could this injury be a key moment we’d want to forget as quickly as possible?

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool

Schedule

Enzo Fernandez
Transfers

'Open' - World Cup Winner To Stay Put Despite Liverpool Interest

By Chris Stonadge
Wesley Sneijder
Quotes

'I Chose Galatasaray Over Liverpool For Trophies': Dutch Star Explains Why He Rejected Reds

By Chris Stonadge
Tyler Morton
News

Tyler Morton Signs New Long-Term Contract With Liverpool

By Chris Stonadge
Leighton Clarkson
Quotes

'Delighted' - Manager Praises Impact Of Liverpool Loan Star

By Chris Stonadge
Jobe Bellingham, Jude Bellingham
Transfers

Report: Liverpool To 'Reunite Bellingham Family' With Triple Swoop

By Chris Stonadge
John Henry FSG Jurgen Klopp
News

Report: Qatar Sports Investments Not Looking To Invest In Manchester United Or Liverpool

By Neil Andrew
Khephren Thuram
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Make Contact With £13m OGC Nice Midfielder

By Chris Stonadge
Teun Koopmeiners
Transfers

'Nice To See' - Liverpool Midfield Target Teun Koopmeiners Addresses Rumours

By Chris Stonadge