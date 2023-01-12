Cody Gakpo To Start Up Front Against Brighton After Darwin Nunez Misses Training

Liverpool’s season seems to be going from bad to worse. After poor planning in the summer break, struggling in the league, being out of a cup, and injuries mounting up, it’s becoming increasingly difficult to stay hopeful for fans.

The Reds face Brighton on Saturday in what is a must-win following the 3-1 loss to Brentford last time out in the league. However, they may have to do it without their handful of a striker, Darwin Nunez.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Alongside Roberto Firmino, the Uruguayan was not spotted in today's training session. There is no indication as to why as of yet, but with Jurgen Klopp’s press conference due tomorrow, the reason to why the forward is missing will likely be revealed.

Gakpo To The Rescue

What does this mean for the starting XI? This leaves the Liverpool manager with very little option up top, with both Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota also out still.

Mohamed Salah has played as a lone striker on a few occasions, however, according to the ever-reliable Paul Joyce, it is likely that new signing Cody Gakpo will step up to the mark.

The Dutchman started the 2-2 draw against Wolves in the FA Cup last week in his usual left-wing position, but his versatility gives Jurgen Klopp another option for the no.9 role, one of which he played in the World Cup for the Netherlands.

IMAGO / Propaganda Photo

Joyce also claimed that Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will be back on the left, where he was before the signing of Gakpo. Despite concerns over Ox’s performances, Klopp has tended to choose him over youngster Fabio Carvalho.

With Saturday’s match against Brighton potentially having huge significance to the season, could this injury be a key moment we’d want to forget as quickly as possible?

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |