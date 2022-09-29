Skip to main content
Concern As Attacking Trio Miss Liverpool Training

IMAGO / sportphoto24

Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz, and Darwin Nunez were all absent from Liverpool training on Thursday.
As Liverpool prepare to resume Premier League action at the weekend against Brighton & Hove Albion, there was a concern on Thursday as three of their attacking players missed training.

Diogo Jota was not in Liverpool training on Thursday.

The period after the international break is always a worrying time for managers as they wait to see if players return with any injury issues.

There did not appear to be any issues during the national team matches themselves other than Diogo Jota asking to come off through tiredness in Portugal's defeat to Spain.

According to Theo Squires of the Liverpool Echo, Jota was one of three attacking players however who were not in training on Thursday at the AXA Training Centre. Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez were also missing after their excursions with Colombia and Uruguay respectively.

Diaz was in action during the early hours of Wednesday morning for Colombia so it is not really a surprise he was absent.

It could also be that Nunez and Jota have been given an extra day's recuperation after their matches or were doing individual sessions.

There is no need for alarm amongst Reds fans as it's quite normal for players to return at different times and perhaps have tailored sessions.

Jurgen Klopp will speak to the media on Friday ahead of the match with the Seagulls and will no doubt provide an update.

