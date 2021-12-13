Confirmed: Liverpool Drawn Against Inter Milan In UCL Round Of 16

Liverpool have been drawn against Serie A champions Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 re-draw.

The Reds were initially set to face off against Austrian giants RB Salzburg, who now face Bayern Munich, before it was announced that a re-draw for the tie would take place.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said, "They are the league leaders in Italy; a good team in a good moment. We will see how things go until we meet in February," in an interview with the club website.

The German also admitted the draw represented a "Proper Champions League tie."

The first of the two legs of the tie will take place on 15th of February at the San Siro, with the second leg at Anfield taking place on the 8th of March.

Liverpool last played Inter back in 2008 when they faced off in the Round of 16 in the Champions League.

The Reds won both legs of the tie, winning 2-0 at Anfield with two late goals from Dirk Kuyt and Steven Gerrard before going to Italy and winning 1-0 thanks to a Fernando Torres winner.

This will be the second time that Liverpool fans will have an away trip to the San Siro, after the Reds defeated AC Milan 2-1 in the group stage of the competition.

A big bonus for the Reds is that both Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah should be available for the tie after competing in AFCON with their respective countries, even if the pair have to isolate on their return to the UK.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook