Confirmed: Liverpool Pencil In July Friendly With Manchester United As Part Of Far East Tour

Liverpool added a match against Manchester United to their pre-season schedule.

The friendly will be played at the Rajamangala Stadium, Bangkok, on 12 July 2022 in front of 50,000+ fans.

Pre-season 2022 will see Liverpool visit the Far East for the first time since 2017.

Ben Latty, Commercial Director at Liverpool Football Club, framed the game as presenting a "fantastic opportunity to meet with fans around the world" post-COVID.

“Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic", Latty said on Liverpoolfc.com, " "we’ve been unable to travel for pre-season and so we’re extremely excited to be able to visit our supporters globally once again. This trip to Bangkok will be very special and we’re really looking forward to having many of our supporters with us along the way.”

Tickets are due to go on general sale on April 2nd at 10.00 am local time.

On their tour of Thailand, Liverpool will also participate in "cultural activities" and "important local community projects", the club announced without disclosing specifics.

