Confirmed: Liverpool Will Play Derby County in EFL Cup Third Round

The draw for the EFL Cup third round was completed on Wednesday evening, which confirmed that Liverpool will play League One side Derby County at Anfield.

The third round fixtures are usually played in late September, however, due to the commitments of certain clubs in European competition - the fixtures are due to be played the week commencing 7 November.

The biggest fixture drawn by John Alridge and John Barnes was that of Pep Guardiola's Manchester City taking on Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea. Liverpool were given a much more favourable home tie against Derby County.

The Rams have been in unfortunate circumstances over the past few years with financial complications which led the club into administration. They have since been able to sell the club and look to start the heavy rebuilding job.

Liverpool haven't played Derby County since 2016-17, coincidentally playing them in the third round of the EFL Cup. The game then was played at Pride Park, with Liverpool running out 3-0 winners.

It's the first time that the Reds will host Derby County at Anfield since the 2007-08 Premier League season which saw the Rams finish with a record-low points total, which still stands to this day.

Liverpool haven't lost to Derby County since 1999, when a Paulo Wanchope double secured three points for the Rams in the Premier League.

Other notable fixtures between Premier League sides in the third round are; Wolves against Leeds, Nott'm Forest against Tottenham, Man United against Aston Villa, Bournemouth taking on Everton, Newcastle playing host to Crystal Palace, Arsenal against Brighton, and of course the blockbuster tie of Man City versus Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium.

