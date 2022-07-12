Skip to main content

Confirmed: Liverpool Women's 2022/23 WSL Fixtures

Liverpool Women's set of fixtures for their first season back in the Women's Super League have been announced.

The Reds' Ladies were relegated from the WSL in 2020, but immediately gained promotion back to the top division last season after they won the Women's Championship by 11 points.

Matt Beard's side will kick off their 2022/23 campaign with an away match against Reading, before they host reigning champions Chelsea.

A Merseyside derby against rivals Everton will complete a tough first month back in the WSL.

As it stands, the Reds' Ladies fans will have to wait until January to see their side in action against fierce rivals Manchester United, who they are set to play again on the final day of the season.

Liverpool Women's 2022/23 fixture list in full:

September

Reading (A) – 10/11

Chelsea (H) – 17/18

Everton (H) – 24/25

October

Tottenham (A) – 15/16

Arsenal (H) – 22/23

Man City (A) – 29/30

November

Aston Villa (H) – 5/6

Brighton (A) – 19/20

December

West Ham (H) – 3/4

Leicester (H) – 10/11

January

Man United (A) – 14/15

Chelsea (A) – 21/22

February

Reading (H) – 4/5

March

Arsenal (A) – 4/5

Tottenham (H) – 11/12

Everton (A) – 25/26

April

West Ham (A) – 1/2

Brighton (H) – 22/23

Leicester (A) – 29/30

May

Man City (H) – 6/7

Aston Villa (A) – 20/21

Man United (H) – 27/28 

