Confirmed: Liverpool's Re-Scheduled Premier League Clash With Leeds To Take Place Days Before Carabao Cup Final

The Premier League clash between Liverpool and Leeds United at Anfield has been rescheduled to take place on Wednesday, 23rd February 2022.

This is the re-arranged match for the original game that was scheduled on Boxing Day that was postponed after the Premier League authorised Leeds' request to call off the game.

The rearrangement is not ideal for Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp as the Reds will have the opportunity to win some silverware for the first time just four days later when they take on Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley.

Here are the revised fixtures and schedule for February (all times are GMT):

Sunday, 6th February

12:00pm Liverpool v Cardiff City (FA Cup Fourth Round)

Thursday, 10th February

7:45pm Liverpool v Leicester City (Premier League)

Sunday, 13th February

2:00pm Burnley v Liverpool (Premier League)

Read More

Wednesday, 16th February

8:00pm Inter Milan v Liverpool (UEFA Champions League, Round of 16, 1st leg)

Saturday, 19th February

3:00pm Liverpool v Norwich City (Premier League)

Wednesday, 23rd February

7:45pm  Liverpool v Leeds United (Premier League)

Sunday, 27th February

4:30pm Chelsea v Liverpool (Carabao Cup Final)

The Premier League fixture away at Arsenal, scheduled for February 26, has been postponed because of the Carabao Cup final taking place that weekend.

Liverpool Kit
