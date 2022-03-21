Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Confirmed: Two Liverpool Players Withdrawn From International Duty

Two Liverpool players have been withdrawn from their national team squads for the upcoming international fixtures.

Liverpool's last game ahead of the international break finished with a 1-0 victory over Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup on Sunday which set up a semi-final clash with rivals Manchester City.

Reds manager Jurgen Klopp has now said goodbye temporarily to many of his squad who now go on their travels and he will be praying they return with a clean bill of health.

Diogo Jota

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

As revealed by Klopp in the build-up to the clash at the City Ground, Trent Alexander-Arnold is suffering from a hamstring issue and will miss international duty with Gareth Southgate's England as a result.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Today it was also revealed that Naby Keita has been withdrawn from the Guinea squad for the friendlies against South Africa and Zambia with a knee problem.

Naby Keita

Klopp also confirmed on Sunday that Andy Robertson had tested positive for Covid-19 so it remains to be seen if he will join up with the Scotland squad when he recovers.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok

Julian-Nagelsmann
News

Report: Bayern Munich Boss Julian Nagelsmann Waiting For Jurgen Klopp And Pep Guardiola To Leave Liverpool And Manchester City

By Damon Carr3 minutes ago
Roberto Firmino
Quotes

Robert Firmino Tipped To Leave Liverpool By Former England International

By Neil Andrew33 minutes ago
Ismaila Sarr
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Looking To Re-Ignite Interest In Watford's Ismaila Sarr

By Neil Andrew49 minutes ago
Erling Haaland
Transfers

Report: Liverpool And Bayern Munich To Battle For Erling Haaland With Both Mohamed Salah And Robert Lewandowski’s Future In Doubt

By Damon Carr1 hour ago
Bayern Munich
Transfers

Report: Liverpool 'Ready To Agree' Huge Deal With Bayern Munich Star

By Sam Jones6 hours ago
Ecuador's Gonzalo Plata (R) celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Venezuela during a match for group B of the Copa America, at the Nilton Santos Olympic Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 20 June 2021
Quotes

South American Starlet Name-Drops Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk As 'Best Defender He's Ever Faced'

By Daniel Izquierdo7 hours ago
Paulo Dybala
Transfers

Liverpool Transfer Target And Juventus Star Paulo Dybala Sings 'YNWA' Amid Anfield Transfer Links

By Matt Thielen7 hours ago
Liverpool, West Ham
News

Liverpool Fixtures & Schedule - April 2022 - Premier League, UEFA Champions League & FA Cup

By Neil Andrew12 hours ago