Confirmed: Two Liverpool Players Withdrawn From International Duty

Two Liverpool players have been withdrawn from their national team squads for the upcoming international fixtures.

Liverpool's last game ahead of the international break finished with a 1-0 victory over Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup on Sunday which set up a semi-final clash with rivals Manchester City.

Reds manager Jurgen Klopp has now said goodbye temporarily to many of his squad who now go on their travels and he will be praying they return with a clean bill of health.

IMAGO / PA Images

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

As revealed by Klopp in the build-up to the clash at the City Ground, Trent Alexander-Arnold is suffering from a hamstring issue and will miss international duty with Gareth Southgate's England as a result.

Today it was also revealed that Naby Keita has been withdrawn from the Guinea squad for the friendlies against South Africa and Zambia with a knee problem.

IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

Klopp also confirmed on Sunday that Andy Robertson had tested positive for Covid-19 so it remains to be seen if he will join up with the Scotland squad when he recovers.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok