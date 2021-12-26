Confirmed: Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane & Naby Keita Available For Liverpool Clash With Chelsea Before Heading Off To AFCON

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) have agreed that Premier League players do not have to be released until 3rd January 2022 ahead of their participation in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

This will be a boost to Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp who will now have Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita available for the huge Premier League clash with Chelsea on 2nd January.

The Athletic report that they have seen a letter written by FIFA deputy secretary general Mattias Grafstrom confirming the news.

“CAF has decided that for those players who have official club matches between the 27 December 2021 and 3 January 2022, the participating member associations in question are to be directed that these players may remain with their clubs to participate in these matches and be released after the last match during this period.”

AFCON starts on the 9th January 2022 and the final is scheduled for 6th February 2022.

As it stands therefore, the Reds trio will miss the FA Cup third round, Carabao Cup semi-final and the Premier League matches at home to Brentford and away to Crystal Palace.

The postponed match with Leeds is still to be rescheduled however and could still occur during AFCON.

How many of the games mentioned the players will miss will depend on how their country's progress in the tournament but having them available for the match at Stamford Bridge is welcome news.

