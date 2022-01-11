Skip to main content
Confirmed: No EFL Investigation Into Liverpool After False Positive COVID Scandal

Sources have confirmed today that Liverpool will not be investigated by the EFL after the suspension of the first leg of their Carabao Cup Semi-Final against Arsenal.

The Reds were initially set to face the Gunners in the first leg at the Emirates Stadium last Thursday, but the match was pushed back due to positive Covid-19 cases in the Liverpool camp.

This forced the Reds into closing their Kirkby training ground and question how many first-team and academy players would be available for their FA Cup tie with Shrewsbury.

It's widely thought that the return of this number of false positive tests is unlikely, but here is why it is not, from the Liverpool Echo.

"Government guidelines for the UK at the time of the postponement stated that if someone tested positive from a lateral flow, then they must self isolate and get a PCR test.

Read More

"If a player, for example, tested positive in those circumstances - or was still awaiting a PCR result following a positive lateral flow test - they would be deemed unavailable for selection.

"The scale of infection indicated by initial PCR tests early last week results led to the temporary closure of Liverpool's training ground, and ultimately the decision to postpone the Arsenal match."

It is understood the club conducted another round of PCR tests later in the week, and it was at that point that many tests returned as negative.

So there is simply no reason as to why Arsenal fans, or any others should be angered by the lack of investigation as there is simply no evidence to support it.

