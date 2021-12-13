Confirmed Champions League Round of 16 Draw | Liverpool v RB Salzburg, Atletico Madrid v Bayern Munich, PSG v Manchester United

This morning, the Champions League Round of 16 was drawn and there are some amazing fixtures to look forward to.

Here are all the confirmed fixtures for the Round of 16 Champions League stage!

Round of 16

Benfica v Real Madrid

Atletico Madrid v Bayern Munich

Inter Milan v Ajax

Chelsea v Lille

Villarreal v Manchester City

RB Salzburg v Liverpool

Sporting v Juventus

PSG v Manchester United

There are two stand out games from that draw. Atletico Madrid v Bayern Munich and PSG v Manchester United.

Atletico looked poor in the group stage but we know Diego Simeone's side thrives in knockout football.

PSG v Manchester United, or should we call it Lionel Messi v Cristiano Ronaldo.

This could be the last time these two greats meet each other on a football pitch and it's set to be an amazing spectacle.

The French side will surely be favourites heading into the game with Ralf Rangnick only just taking over at Manchester United.

However, they do have until February to try and figure out a way past the French powerhouse.

Liverpool fans will be drawing RB Salzburg. Comparing it to other potential fixtures, Jurgen Klopp's side got a fairly easy draw.

