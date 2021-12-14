Confirmed: Trent Alexander-Arnold And Alisson Becker On FIFPRO World XI Shortlist

Liverpool defensive duo Trent Alexander-Arnold and Alisson Becker have been included in the initial 23 man 'squad' from which the final XI will be selected.

The shortlist has been compiled after footballers from across the globe voted for the best players in each position to make a World XI.

From the 23 in the initial 'squad' the goalkeeper, three defenders, three midfielders, and three attackers with the most votes will make the final team, with the final spot going to the next outfield player with the most votes.

Both players have already appeared in the FIFPRO side before, Alisson making the side in both 2019 and 2020 with Trent making his first and only appearance in the side in 2020.

Trent has been nominated for the side following his remarkable start to the 2021/22 season as well as a strong finish to the 2020/21 season.

The England international has made 14 appearances in the Premier League for the Reds this campaign, winning a remarkable 10 of them.

He has also managed to pick up seven assists as well as a goal, a world-class and slightly unprecedented return for a right-back.

As for Alisson, the Brazilian keeper has appeared 15 times in the Premier League for the Reds, also winning 10 games.

One of the World's best stoppers has kept nine clean sheets this season, meaning he had stopped the opposition from scoring in more than half of his games.

Alisson also remarkably won a game for the Reds when his last-minute headed goal against West Brom made the difference in Liverpool's hunt for Champions League football.

Despite the good news about the defensive pair, Liverpool fans are still furious as star forward Mohamed Salah has been left off the shortlist, despite the Egyptian finishing 7th in the Ballon d'Or.

