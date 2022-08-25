Skip to main content

Confirmed: UEFA Champions League Group Stages Draw 2022/23

The draw has been made for the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League group stages and we can bring you the details here.

Champions League Trophy

Group A

1 Ajax

2 Liverpool

3 Napoli

4 Rangers

Group B

1 FC Porto

2 Atletico Madrid

3 Bayer Leverkusen

4 Club Brugge

Group C

1 Bayern Munich

2 Barcelona

3 Inter Milan

4 Viktoria Plzen

Group D

1 Eintracht Frankfurt

2 Tottenham Hotspur

3 Sporting CP

4 Marseille

Group E

1 AC Milan

2 Chelsea

3 RB Salzburg

4 Dinamo Zagreb

Group F

1 Real Madrid

2 RB Leipzig

3 Shakhtar Donetsk

4 Celtic

Group G

1 Manchester City

2 Sevilla

3 Borussia Dortmund

4 FC Copenhagen

Group H

1 Paris Saint-Germain

2 Juventus

3 Benfica

4 Maccabi Haifa

Champions League Group Stages Schedule

Matchday 1 6th/7th September

Matchday 2 13th/14th September

Matchday 3 4th/5th October

Matchday 4 11th/12th October

Matchday 5 25th/26th October

Matchday 6 1st/2nd November

