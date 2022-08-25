Confirmed: UEFA Champions League Group Stages Draw 2022/23
The draw has been made for the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League group stages and we can bring you the details here.
Group A
1 Ajax
2 Liverpool
3 Napoli
4 Rangers
Group B
1 FC Porto
2 Atletico Madrid
3 Bayer Leverkusen
4 Club Brugge
Group C
1 Bayern Munich
2 Barcelona
3 Inter Milan
4 Viktoria Plzen
Group D
1 Eintracht Frankfurt
2 Tottenham Hotspur
3 Sporting CP
4 Marseille
Group E
1 AC Milan
2 Chelsea
3 RB Salzburg
4 Dinamo Zagreb
Group F
1 Real Madrid
2 RB Leipzig
3 Shakhtar Donetsk
4 Celtic
Group G
1 Manchester City
2 Sevilla
3 Borussia Dortmund
4 FC Copenhagen
Group H
1 Paris Saint-Germain
2 Juventus
3 Benfica
4 Maccabi Haifa
Champions League Group Stages Schedule
Matchday 1 6th/7th September
Matchday 2 13th/14th September
Matchday 3 4th/5th October
Matchday 4 11th/12th October
Matchday 5 25th/26th October
Matchday 6 1st/2nd November
