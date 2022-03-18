Confirmed: UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final And Semi-Final Draw - Liverpool Draw Benfica, Chelsea To Face Real Madrid

The quarter-final and semi-final draws have been made for the UEFA Champions League and we can bring you the details here.

Liverpool will face Benfica in the quarter-finals with the second leg at Anfield. If they get past the Portuguese team, they will face the winner of the Villarreal/Bayern Munich tie in the semi-finals.

Here are the full details of the draw:

Champions League Quarter-Final Draw

Chelsea v Real Madrid

Manchester City v Atletico Madrid

Villarreal v Bayern Munich

Benfica v Liverpool

Champions League Semi-Final Draw

Manchester City/Atletico Madrid v Chelsea/Real Madrid

Benfica/Liverpool v Villarreal/Bayern Munich

When Will Matches Be Played?

Quarter-final first legs will be played on 5th/6th April with the return legs on 12th/13th April.

The semi-final first legs will take place on 26th/27th April with the second legs on 3rd/4th May.

The Champions League final will take place on Saturday, 28th May in Paris.

