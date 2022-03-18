Confirmed: UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final And Semi-Final Draw - Liverpool Draw Benfica, Chelsea To Face Real Madrid
The quarter-final and semi-final draws have been made for the UEFA Champions League and we can bring you the details here.
Liverpool will face Benfica in the quarter-finals with the second leg at Anfield. If they get past the Portuguese team, they will face the winner of the Villarreal/Bayern Munich tie in the semi-finals.
Here are the full details of the draw:
Champions League Quarter-Final Draw
Chelsea v Real Madrid
Manchester City v Atletico Madrid
Villarreal v Bayern Munich
Benfica v Liverpool
Champions League Semi-Final Draw
Manchester City/Atletico Madrid v Chelsea/Real Madrid
Benfica/Liverpool v Villarreal/Bayern Munich
When Will Matches Be Played?
Quarter-final first legs will be played on 5th/6th April with the return legs on 12th/13th April.
The semi-final first legs will take place on 26th/27th April with the second legs on 3rd/4th May.
The Champions League final will take place on Saturday, 28th May in Paris.
