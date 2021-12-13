Confirmed: UEFA Champions League Round Of 16 Re-Draw | Inter Milan v Liverpool, Atletico Madrid v Manchester United
After the initial draw for the Champions League was ruled void by UEFA on Monday, we can now bring you the details of the re-draw for the round of 16.
UEFA announced on their twitter account that a technical issue had caused the problem.
'Following a technical problem with the software of an external service provider that instructs the officials as to which teams are eligible to play each other, a material error occurred in the draw for the UEFA Champions League Round of 16.'
Here are the details of the redrawn UEFA Champions League round of 16 matches.
UEFA Champions League Round Of 16 Re-Draw
FC Salzburg v Bayern Munich
Sporting CP v Manchester City
Benfica v Ajax
Chelsea v Lille
Read More
Atletico Madrid v Manchester United
Villareal v Juventus
Inter Milan v Liverpool
PSG v Real Madrid
Round of 16 Draw LIVE
Qualified Teams - Group Winners
- Manchester City
- Liverpool
- Ajax
- Real Madrid
- Bayern Munich
- Manchester United
- Lille
- Juventus
Qualified Teams: Group Runners-Up
- Paris Saint-Germain
- Atletico Madrid
- Sporting Lisbon
- Inter Milan
- Benfica
- Villarreal
- RB Salzburg
- Chelsea
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Confirmed: UEFA Announce There Will Be a Redraw of Champions League Round of 16 After Manchester United Error
- Breaking: UEFA Investigating Champions League Round of 16 Draw After Manchester United Error
- Watch: Mohamed Salah Winning Goal For Liverpool Against Aston Villa
- Watch: The Next Beckham? How Trent Alexander-Arnold Has Evolved
- Report: January Price Tag Revealed For Liverpool, Arsenal And PSG Target Jonathan David
- Report: Journalist Thinks Nat Phillips Will ‘Leave’ Liverpool in January Amidst West Ham Links
- 'Jude Is The One' - Liverpool Fans React To Reports That Gini Wijnaldum May Be Available In January
Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook