December 13, 2021
Confirmed: UEFA Champions League Round Of 16 Re-Draw | Inter Milan v Liverpool, Atletico Madrid v Manchester United

After the initial draw for the Champions League was ruled void by UEFA on Monday, we can now bring you the details of the re-draw for the round of 16.

UEFA announced on their twitter account that a technical issue had caused the problem.

'Following a technical problem with the software of an external service provider that instructs the officials as to which teams are eligible to play each other, a material error occurred in the draw for the UEFA Champions League Round of 16.'

Here are the details of the redrawn UEFA Champions League round of 16 matches.

UEFA Champions League Round Of 16 Re-Draw

FC Salzburg v Bayern Munich

Sporting CP v Manchester City

Benfica v Ajax

Chelsea v Lille

Atletico Madrid v Manchester United

Villareal v Juventus

Inter Milan v Liverpool

PSG v Real Madrid

Round of 16 Draw LIVE

Qualified Teams - Group Winners

  • Manchester City
  • Liverpool
  • Ajax
  • Real Madrid
  • Bayern Munich
  • Manchester United
  • Lille
  • Juventus

Qualified Teams: Group Runners-Up

  • Paris Saint-Germain
  • Atletico Madrid
  • Sporting Lisbon
  • Inter Milan
  • Benfica
  • Villarreal
  • RB Salzburg
  • Chelsea

