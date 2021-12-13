Confirmed: UEFA Europa League Knockout Play-Off Draw - Barcelona v Napoli

The draw for the UEFA Europa League play-offs has taken place in Switzerland and we can now bring you the details of the draw.

UEFA Europa League Knockout Play-Off Draw

Sevilla v Dinamo Zagreb

Atalanta v Olympiakos

RB Leipzig v Real Sociedad

Barcelona v Napoli

Zenit v Real Betis

Borussia Dortmund v Rangers

Sheriff v Braga

FC Porto v Lazio

When Will The Playoff Matches Take Place?

The matches will be played over two legs on the 17th and 24th February 2022.

Who has Qualified For The Round Of 16?

The Europa League group winners qualify directly for the round of 16 and will be joined by the winners from the playoff games.

Olympique Lyonnais

AS Monaco

Spartak Moscow

Eintracht Frankfurt

Galatasaray

FK Crvena zvezda

Bayer Leverkusen

West Ham United

When Will The Matches For Round of 16 Take Place?

The matches will be played over two legs on the 10th and 17th March 2022.

