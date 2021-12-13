Publish date:
Confirmed: UEFA Europa League Knockout Play-Off Draw - Barcelona v Napoli
The draw for the UEFA Europa League play-offs has taken place in Switzerland and we can now bring you the details of the draw.
UEFA Europa League Knockout Play-Off Draw
Sevilla v Dinamo Zagreb
Atalanta v Olympiakos
RB Leipzig v Real Sociedad
Barcelona v Napoli
Zenit v Real Betis
Borussia Dortmund v Rangers
Sheriff v Braga
FC Porto v Lazio
When Will The Playoff Matches Take Place?
The matches will be played over two legs on the 17th and 24th February 2022.
Who has Qualified For The Round Of 16?
The Europa League group winners qualify directly for the round of 16 and will be joined by the winners from the playoff games.
- Olympique Lyonnais
- AS Monaco
- Spartak Moscow
- Eintracht Frankfurt
- Galatasaray
- FK Crvena zvezda
- Bayer Leverkusen
- West Ham United
When Will The Matches For Round of 16 Take Place?
The matches will be played over two legs on the 10th and 17th March 2022.
