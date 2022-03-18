Confirmed: UEFA Europa League Quarter-Final And Semi-Final Draw - West Ham Could Face Barcelona In Last Four
The quarter-final and semi-final draws have been made for the UEFA Europa League and we can bring you the details here.
West Ham have been drawn against Lyon in the quarter-finals with the first leg at home. Barcelona will travel to Germany for their clash with Eintracht Frankfurt with Rangers heading to Portugal to play Braga.
Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]
Here are the full details of the draw:
Europa League Quarter-Final Draw
RB Leipzig v Atalanta
Eintracht Frankfurt v Barcelona
West Ham United v Lyon
Read More
Braga v Rangers
Europa League Semi-Final Draw
RB Leipzig/Atalanta v Braga/Rangers
West Ham United/Lyon v Eintracht Frankfurt/Barcelona
When Will Matches Be Played?
Quarter-final first legs will be played on the 7th April with the return legs on the 14th April.
The semi-final first legs will take place on the 28th April with the second legs on the 5th May.
The Europa League final will take place in Seville on Wednesday, 18th May 2022.
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Watch: Arsenal 0-2 Liverpool | Match Highlights | Premier League | Jota & Firmino Goals Gives Reds Vital Win
- Arsenal 0-2 Liverpool: Player Ratings
- Thiago Alcantara Reacts To Liverpool's 0-2 Win Over Arsenal
- Report: Liverpool Offer Barcelona Sensation Gavi Annual Salary Of €6million Reliable Journalist Confirms
- Report: Erling Haaland Opens Door To Liverpool Switch, With Jurgen Klopp Being Key For Borrusia Dortmund Superstar
- Liverpool Fixtures & Schedule - March 2022 - Premier League, UEFA Champions League & FA Cup
Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok