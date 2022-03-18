Skip to main content
Confirmed: UEFA Europa League Quarter-Final And Semi-Final Draw - West Ham Could Face Barcelona In Last Four

The quarter-final and semi-final draws have been made for the UEFA Europa League and we can bring you the details here.

West Ham have been drawn against Lyon in the quarter-finals with the first leg at home. Barcelona will travel to Germany for their clash with Eintracht Frankfurt with Rangers heading to Portugal to play Braga.

Europa League Trophy

Here are the full details of the draw:

Europa League Quarter-Final Draw

RB Leipzig v Atalanta

Eintracht Frankfurt v Barcelona

West Ham United v Lyon

Braga v Rangers

Europa League Semi-Final Draw

RB Leipzig/Atalanta v Braga/Rangers

West Ham United/Lyon v Eintracht Frankfurt/Barcelona

When Will Matches Be Played?

Quarter-final first legs will be played on the 7th April with the return legs on the 14th April.

The semi-final first legs will take place on the 28th April with the second legs on the 5th May.

The Europa League final will take place in Seville on Wednesday, 18th May 2022.

