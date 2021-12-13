UEFA Champions League: Two Last 16 Draws. Do Liverpool Play Inter Milan Or Salzburg? Why Were Manchester United Fans In Meltdown?

After a dramatic weekend in the Premier League, the drama was not going to stop there. The Champions League draw is usually a straightforward concept, not today. UEFA were forced to re-draw after making a mess of the original, which had clubs voting it null and void.

IMAGO / Bernd König

Three errors lead to an embarrassing moment for UEFA in the original draw.

Manchester United and Villareal were put into the same pot, despite being in the same group.

Liverpool were added to the same draw as Atletico Madrid, also despite being in the same group.

Manchester United were not included in the draw with Atletico Madrid, even though they were eligible to play each other.

The original draw carried on, despite the blunders, in which Liverpool were drawn against RB Salzburg and Manchester United were drawn against PSG.

This sparked chaos on social media, especially with the red side of Manchester. The fans went into meltdown, begging for a re-draw and accusing UEFA of corruption.

After many complaints from teams including Atletico Madrid, UEFA went on to blame a technical fault for the errors and decided to null and void the draw. They confirmed that they will be doing the draw again three hours later.

Following the re-draw, Liverpool ended up facing Italian giants, with Manchester United being put up against Atletico Madrid.

To find out the rest of the official draw click here.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook