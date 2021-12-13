Skip to main content
December 13, 2021
Could There be a Redo of the Champions League Round of 16 Draw?

Author:

Could there be a redo of the Round of 16 Champions League Draw after Manchester United were not placed in Atletico Madrid's pot?

The Champions League Round of 16 draw didn't go to plan after Manchester United were drawn against their group runner up Villarreal.

As you know, you can't play the the same team that qualified through the group stage with you. However, United were in there and they had to redo it, eventually picking Manchester City to face the Spanish side.

Champions League Trophy

However, during the draw, another mistake was picked up when Manchester United weren't placed in the Atletico Madrid pot, even though they should've been.

United eventually drew the toughest runners up PSG, making a dream Cristiano Ronaldo v Lionel Messi match.

This has caused a lot of controversy and according to some sources, there are a few clubs asking for it to be redrawn.

The teams asking are probably Manchester United and Atletico Madrid as they got the hardest draws.

Nothing has been confirmed yet but this is set to cause a lot of drama over the next few hours.

Round of 16

Benfica v Real Madrid

Atletico Madrid v Bayern Munich

Inter Milan v Ajax

Chelsea v Lille

Villarreal v Manchester City

RB Salzburg v Liverpool

Sporting v Juventus

PSG v Manchester United

