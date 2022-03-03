Curtis Jones Injury Update Provided By Jurgen Klopp After Liverpool Beat Norwich In FA Cup

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp provided an update on why Curtis Jones was substituted during his team's 2-1 victory over Norwich City in the FA Cup fifth round on Wednesday.

Takumi Minamino's first-half brace was enough to put Liverpool into the quarter-finals despite the Canaries creating an exciting end to the game after Lukas Rupp's goal in the 76th minute.

England under 21 international Jones had been outstanding in the first half and it was a surprise therefore to see him substituted at half-time for Harvey Elliott.

As reported by Liverpoolfc.com, Klopp confirmed after the match that he was taken off as a precaution after feeling his thigh.

“Curtis played a really good first half. We had to take him off because he felt his thigh slightly.

“I don’t think it’s a real injury, but there was no need to take a risk and that’s why we brought Harvey on, who was good.”

Hopefully, his removal at half-time will mean that Jones is fit and available for the crucial matches coming up, starting with West Ham United in the Premier League at the weekend.

