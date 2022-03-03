Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Curtis Jones Injury Update Provided By Jurgen Klopp After Liverpool Beat Norwich In FA Cup

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp provided an update on why Curtis Jones was substituted during his team's 2-1 victory over Norwich City in the FA Cup fifth round on Wednesday.

Curtis Jones

Takumi Minamino's first-half brace was enough to put Liverpool into the quarter-finals despite the Canaries creating an exciting end to the game after Lukas Rupp's goal in the 76th minute.

England under 21 international Jones had been outstanding in the first half and it was a surprise therefore to see him substituted at half-time for Harvey Elliott.

As reported by Liverpoolfc.com, Klopp confirmed after the match that he was taken off as a precaution after feeling his thigh.

“Curtis played a really good first half. We had to take him off because he felt his thigh slightly.

Read More

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

“I don’t think it’s a real injury, but there was no need to take a risk and that’s why we brought Harvey on, who was good.”

Hopefully, his removal at half-time will mean that Jones is fit and available for the crucial matches coming up, starting with West Ham United in the Premier League at the weekend.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Curtis Jones
News

Curtis Jones Injury Update Provided By Jurgen Klopp After Liverpool Beat Norwich In FA Cup

By Neil Andrew
41 seconds ago
James MIlner
Quotes

'I Am Not Sure' - Former Liverpool Player On James Milner Contract Situation

By Neil Andrew
22 minutes ago
Yeremy Pino
Transfers

Report: Liverpool & Manchester City 'Prepare' Bids for Spanish Wonderkid Yeremy Pino

By Sam Patterson
42 minutes ago
Florentino Perez
News

Report: Premier League Clubs Not Part Of New Super League Arrangement | Liverpool, Manchester United And Chelsea Amongst Teams Pulling Out

By Damon Carr
2 hours ago
FA Cup
Match Coverage

Liverpool vs Norwich City | FA Cup Fifth Round | Five Things We Learned

By Damon Carr
5 hours ago
Sadio Mane Harvey Elliott Takumi Minamino
Quotes

'He Won't Be At Liverpool Next Season' - Former Player On In Form 'Amazing' Reds Striker

By Neil Andrew
6 hours ago
Luis Diaz
Quotes

'He's Going To Go Much Further' - Former Colombia International Jackson Martinez On Liverpool's New Signing Luis Diaz

By Neil Andrew
7 hours ago
Takumi Minamino
Match Coverage

Watch: Liverpool 2-1 Norwich City | Match Highlights | Minamino Brace Sends Reds Through To Quarter-Finals

By Neil Andrew
17 hours ago