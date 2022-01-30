Tottenham Chairman Daniel Levy Threatens To Report About Liverpool's Strategic Pursuit Of Luis Diaz To John Henry

Liverpool's successful pursuit of Porto's Luis Diaz has angered Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy, to the point of threatening to report Liverpool's recruitment staff to John Henry and Mike Gordon.

It is fair to say that Tottenham's transfer window has not gone to plan, with the North London side being left red-faced on a few occasions. Last week, Barcelona were the first team to steal a player from right under the noses of Spurs, as Adama Traore, who was close to joining Antonio Conte's men, had his head turned in the last moments by the La Liga giants

Tottenham then turned their attention to Portugal, showing their interest in Porto and Colombia winger Luis Diaz. A bid was made by the Premier League club, which was leaked to the public. Liverpool, who are long term admirers of the Colombian, were alerted of the move from Spurs, in which they were forced to make an earlier move than they originally planned.

Liverpool successfully hijacked Daniel Levy's attempt at bring Diaz to England, with the transfer possibly being confirmed later on today. The Telegraph writes that this situation has angered the Tottenham chairman and he has threatened to report Liverpool's recruitment team to owner John Henry.

Like the child that runs to the teacher to tell the child off for getting to the toy first and 'won't share', Daniel Levy is left with with no leg to stand on with invalid reasoning for the argument.

