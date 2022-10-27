Darwin Nunez Reveals What Former Liverpool Great Luis Suarez Told Him To Do

Everything was going to plan for former Benfica frontman Darwin Nunez. The Uruguayan International initially hit the ground running after scoring against Manchester City to seal the Community Sheild trophy after coming on in the second half.

The following weekend, he netted an equalizer against Fulham in a 2-2 draw at Craven Cottage.

Then the unthinkable happened. In an all-game battle with Crystal Palace defender Joachim Andersen, he lost his composure for a split second and headbutted Anderson. He was immediately shown a red card and was subsequently banned for three games.

Darwin Nunez Shown Red IMAGO / PA Images

In an interview with ESPN Uruguay via SportWitness he revealed that a famous ex-Red and fellow Uruguyuan Luis Suarez has offered some useful advice on how to handle the physicality of the Premier League.

“It was a good thing because not many bother to pick up the phone and send you a message, I think his gesture was very important to me. Luis is a benchmark, an idol around the world. I’m just starting out, I’m young, and he knows all these things because he’s even played in the Premier League with Liverpool. Luis told me that these things in the Premier League, are going to happen in all the games, that they are going to come looking for me, that they are going to hit me, and that I must become strong, and I must not repeat the shit he sent me. ‘Listen to an idiot like me,’ he told me. I am very grateful for that message and the love he has for me.”

Luis Suarez IMAGO / Paul Marriott

Nunez appears to have taken the coaching onboard and now has 6 goals in just 636 minutes of play. Nunez and Liverpool face Leeds on Saturday night and badly need a win to get their Premier League season back on track.

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |