Skip to main content
Darwin Nunez Reveals What Former Liverpool Great Luis Suarez Told Him To Do

IMAGO / Vitalii Kliuiev

Darwin Nunez Reveals What Former Liverpool Great Luis Suarez Told Him To Do

Darwin Nunez has had a rocky start to life in the Premier League but now appears to be back on track. He sat down with a Uruguayan journalist recently and revealed what former Liverpool striker Luis Suarez told him after his struggles to settle in at Liverpool FC.

Everything was going to plan for former Benfica frontman Darwin Nunez. The Uruguayan International initially hit the ground running after scoring against Manchester City to seal the Community Sheild trophy after coming on in the second half. 

The following weekend, he netted an equalizer against Fulham in a 2-2 draw at Craven Cottage.

Then the unthinkable happened. In an all-game battle with Crystal Palace defender Joachim Andersen, he lost his composure for a split second and headbutted Anderson. He was immediately shown a red card and was subsequently banned for three games. 

Darwin Nunez Shown Red

Darwin Nunez

In an interview with ESPN Uruguay via SportWitness he revealed that a famous ex-Red and fellow Uruguyuan Luis Suarez has offered some useful advice on how to handle the physicality of the Premier League.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“It was a good thing because not many bother to pick up the phone and send you a message, I think his gesture was very important to me. Luis is a benchmark, an idol around the world. I’m just starting out, I’m young, and he knows all these things because he’s even played in the Premier League with Liverpool. Luis told me that these things in the Premier League, are going to happen in all the games, that they are going to come looking for me, that they are going to hit me, and that I must become strong, and I must not repeat the shit he sent me. ‘Listen to an idiot like me,’ he told me. I am very grateful for that message and the love he has for me.”

Luis Suarez

Luis Suarez Andy Carroll

Nunez appears to have taken the coaching onboard and now has 6 goals in just 636 minutes of play. Nunez and Liverpool face Leeds on Saturday night and badly need a win to get their Premier League season back on track.

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool

Schedule

Jurgen Klopp
News

Jurgen Klopp Punishment Revealed For Sending Off In Liverpool's Victory Over Manchester City

By Neil Andrew
Darwin Nunez
Quotes

Andrew Robertson Reveals What Happened Between Him & Darwin Nunez In Liverpool's 3-0 Ajax Win

By Alex Caddick
Liverpool, Ajax
Match Coverage

Ajax 0-3 Liverpool: Man Of The Match - Andy Robertson

By Damon Carr
Darwin Nunez
Match Coverage

Watch Ajax 0-3 Liverpool Match Highlights, Reds Qualify For Knockout Stages

By Neil Andrew
Cody Gakpo
Match Coverage

PSV Eindhoven v Arsenal: Live Stream Details, Where To Watch On TV, UEFA Europa League

By Neil Andrew
Bruno Guimaraes
Match Coverage

Report: Liverpool, Chelsea & Real Madrid Interested In Newcastle Midfielder

By Neil Andrew
Derby County Liverpool Divock Origi
Match Coverage

Derby Fan Gives Thoughts Ahead Of Cup Tie At Liverpool

By Owen Cummings
Premier League Trophy
News

Premier League Fixtures, Results & Table - Gameweek 14 - October 29th To 30th

By Neil Andrew