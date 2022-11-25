Skip to main content
Darwin Nunez Transfer And Mohamed Salah Contract Only Possible Due To The Sale Of Senegal's Sadio Mane

IMAGO / PA Images

Darwin Nunez Transfer And Mohamed Salah Contract Only Possible Due To The Sale Of Senegal's Sadio Mane

According to reports, Liverpool were only able to sign Darwin Nunez and give Mohamed Salah a new contract due to selling Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

FSG's sell-to-buy policy is well known and worked for a few years, however, as time goes by and with the loss of Michael Edwards, it no longer works to keep Liverpool up at the top.

After failing to bring in both Aurelien Tchouamnei and Jude Bellingham, the loss of Sadio Mane forced the club to turn its attention to bringing in another forward. 

The Reds brought in Benfica striker Darwin Nunez after impressing Jurgen Klopp and his staff in the Champions League tie a year earlier between the two sides.

Mohamed Salah Darwin Nunez

As well as Luis Diaz, who signed in January, Sadio Mane's replacement at Liverpool had been sorted. 

Prior to the sale of the Senegal forward, Liverpool did try to sort out a new deal with their star player, alongside his then-teammate Mohamed Salah

Looking back on it now, with a very close eye on finances by FSG and John Henry, it may have been a choice between the two rather than giving them both new contracts. This seems more likely, with recent reports claiming that Salah's contract was there because of the Mane sale.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

FSG Exposed?

According to Telegraph reporter, Chris Bascombe, Liverpool could only buy Darwin Nunez and afford Mohamed Salah's new contract because they 'sacrificed' Sadio Mane.

This suggests that freeing up Sadio Mane's wages went towards Salah's new contract and the transfer fee the club received went towards the singing of Nunez from Benfica. 

Bayern Munich Sadio Mane

A club such as Liverpool should not have to 'sacrifice' anyone to make signings or give out a deserved new contract. However, this has been allowed to become the norm. 

Makes you question what would've happened if Sadio Mane had stayed. Would Mohamed Salah have left Liverpool and would we have the same attack we've had in years bar, Luis Diaz? The answer is not one you would like to hear. 

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool

Schedule

Holland, Senegal, Virgil Van Dijk
Match Coverage

Netherlands v Ecuador - Where To Watch, Live Stream, FIFA World Cup 2022 Group A

By Neil Andrew
Borussia Dortmund Jude Bellingham
Transfers

Jude Bellingham Transfer Now 'Inconceivable' Unless Liverpool Get New Owners Or Sell Star Player

By Damon Carr
Harry Kane of England reacts during the UEFA Nations League group match between Belgium and England in King Power Stadion.
News

World Cup 2022 Golden Boot Race (Top Scorers): Live Updates

By Justin Foster
Jude Bellingham
Match Coverage

England v USA - Where To Watch, Live Stream, FIFA World Cup 2022 Group B

By Neil Andrew
Matheus Nunes
Match Coverage

Portugal v Ghana - Where To Watch, Live Stream, FIFA World Cup 2022 Group H

By Neil Andrew
Darwin Nunez
Match Coverage

Uruguay v South Korea - Where To Watch, Live Stream, FIFA World Cup 2022 Group H

By Neil Andrew
Alisson Becker
Match Coverage

Brazil v Serbia - Where To Watch, Live Stream, FIFA World Cup 2022 Group G

By Neil Andrew
Lucas Paqueta Brazil
Match Coverage

Report: Likely Brazil Lineup To Face Serbia In FIFA World Group G Revealed

By Neil Andrew