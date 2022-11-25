Darwin Nunez Transfer And Mohamed Salah Contract Only Possible Due To The Sale Of Senegal's Sadio Mane

FSG's sell-to-buy policy is well known and worked for a few years, however, as time goes by and with the loss of Michael Edwards, it no longer works to keep Liverpool up at the top.

After failing to bring in both Aurelien Tchouamnei and Jude Bellingham, the loss of Sadio Mane forced the club to turn its attention to bringing in another forward.

The Reds brought in Benfica striker Darwin Nunez after impressing Jurgen Klopp and his staff in the Champions League tie a year earlier between the two sides.

As well as Luis Diaz, who signed in January, Sadio Mane's replacement at Liverpool had been sorted.

Prior to the sale of the Senegal forward, Liverpool did try to sort out a new deal with their star player, alongside his then-teammate Mohamed Salah.

Looking back on it now, with a very close eye on finances by FSG and John Henry, it may have been a choice between the two rather than giving them both new contracts. This seems more likely, with recent reports claiming that Salah's contract was there because of the Mane sale.

FSG Exposed?

According to Telegraph reporter, Chris Bascombe, Liverpool could only buy Darwin Nunez and afford Mohamed Salah's new contract because they 'sacrificed' Sadio Mane.

This suggests that freeing up Sadio Mane's wages went towards Salah's new contract and the transfer fee the club received went towards the singing of Nunez from Benfica.

A club such as Liverpool should not have to 'sacrifice' anyone to make signings or give out a deserved new contract. However, this has been allowed to become the norm.

Makes you question what would've happened if Sadio Mane had stayed. Would Mohamed Salah have left Liverpool and would we have the same attack we've had in years bar, Luis Diaz? The answer is not one you would like to hear.

