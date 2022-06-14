Skip to main content
Revealed: Darwin Nunez Shirt Number For Liverpool Following Transfer From Benfica

Liverpool have finalised the deal for Uruguayan forward Darwin Nunez. The striker’s shirt number has been revealed by the club in his announcement video. 

A day every Liverpool fan has been waiting for. Darwin Nunez’s transfer to Liverpool has finally been completed. 

Darwin Nunez

The Uruguayan will join up with the squad in the upcoming ore-season tour of Asia. A meeting with the club he turned down will possibly be his first in the famous red, in just under a month. 

Although it is just a pre-season match, what a match to leave a mark and show exactly what he can offer to the team this season. The biggest rivalry in the sport, in front of a sold out crowd, what number will we see him wearing in what could be an amazing debut? 

Divock Origi, Liverpool

Liverpool have revealed Darwin Nunez will be wearing the number 27. A number that was left free by the legend himself Divock Origi. 

Can Darwin Nunez provide just as many memorable moments as the previous no.27 wearer?

