Revealed: Darwin Nunez Shirt Number For Liverpool Following Transfer From Benfica
Liverpool have finalised the deal for Uruguayan forward Darwin Nunez. The striker’s shirt number has been revealed by the club in his announcement video.
A day every Liverpool fan has been waiting for. Darwin Nunez’s transfer to Liverpool has finally been completed.
The Uruguayan will join up with the squad in the upcoming ore-season tour of Asia. A meeting with the club he turned down will possibly be his first in the famous red, in just under a month.
Although it is just a pre-season match, what a match to leave a mark and show exactly what he can offer to the team this season. The biggest rivalry in the sport, in front of a sold out crowd, what number will we see him wearing in what could be an amazing debut?
Read More
Liverpool have revealed Darwin Nunez will be wearing the number 27. A number that was left free by the legend himself Divock Origi.
Can Darwin Nunez provide just as many memorable moments as the previous no.27 wearer?
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- 'They Didn't Listen' - Luis Suarez On Recommending Darwin Nunez To Barcelona As Striker Prepares For Liverpool Transfer
- 'He's A Mix Of Cavani And Suarez' - Ex-QPR Midfielder Praises New Liverpool Striker Darwin Nunez
- Leaked: Premier League 2022/23 Fixture List - Liverpool To Kick Off Away To Newcastle? Manchester City To Face Chelsea & Arsenal In Opening Five Matches?
- Liverpool Could Beat Chelsea To Huge England Star Once Sadio Mane Leaves For Bayern Munich
- Report: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Linked With Aston Villa Move Amid Liverpool Exit Talk
- Report: Liverpool's Sadio Mane Has Spoken To Bayern Munich & Julian Nagelsmann As Transfer Rumours Continue
Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |