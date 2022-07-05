Skip to main content

'Darwin Will Write His Own Story In The Premier League' - Benfica Coach On Liverpool's Record Signing

Benfica coach Marco Pimenta believes new Liverpool signing Darwin Nunez will be among the worlds best in years to come.

The 23-year-old joined the Reds for am initial fee of £64million, rising to £85million last month, after two impressive seasons in the Primeira Liga.

As reported by Empire Of The Kop, Pimenta said: "When I was invited to work in the technical team of Head Coach Nélson Veríssimo in the main team of Sport Lisboa e Benfica, we already knew Darwin.

"We knew he was a player with great physical ability, tall, strong, fast and with a tremendous capacity to score goals.

"Since the first day we could see that we were dealing with a different player with a will to always want more."

Darwin Nunez

Darwin Nunez in action for Benfica

Nunez is the second signing that Jurgen Klopp has made from the Portuguese league this year, after Luis Diaz's £37million move from Porto in January.

"In my opinion, both players are top, top footballers and Liverpool have in their hands two of best future players in the world," Pimenta added.

Nunez, the Uruguayan international, has been compared to La Celeste's legends Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani over recent weeks, and his ex-coach shares the opinion that the three share similar traits.

He explained: "The future belongs only to him. I think compared to Cavani and Suarez, he is a different player but with a similarity, he is a goal machine like these two great players.

"I believe Darwin will write his own story in the Premier League and Champions League."

