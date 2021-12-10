'It Does Need To Be Sorted' Athletic's David Ornstein States FSG Aren't Willing To Pay To Keep Mohamed Salah At Liverpool

Athletic's David Ornstein says Liverpool need to sort out the contract situation for Mohamed Salah. The journalist also states that the reason it's taking so long is because FSG aren't willing to pay what Salah's agent is asking for, despite both wanting the same ending.

The Mohamed Salah contract saga continues as differences between the agreed sum are halting the conversations going any further. Both Liverpool and the player himself both want the contract to be done.

Recently, the Egyptian King has been on the best form of his life, which has triggered talk about him being the best in the world at the moment, and even pushing towards the best player in Premier League history.

The form of the winger has pushed the speculation around his contract to the forefront. Salah's contract is set to run out 2023, which means in a years time he will be able to speak to other clubs.

Salah, himself, has stated that he wants to stay at Liverpool for the rest of his life, but it is not down to him. He has just got on with what he's got to do on the pitch, whilst his agent and FSG sort out the contract talks in the background.

David Ornstein believes that Liverpool need to get Salah tied down soon and states he isn't hearing anything happening anytime soon.

"It does need to be sorted - Liverpool want to, so does Mo Salah. But there's a difference in what he expects and what they seem to be willing to pay him at the moment.

“The feeling I get from within the game is that they will come to a compromise.

"We don’t know exactly what form that will take, in terms of whether Salah’s salary demands will be met and his ambitions of course which he stated is not all about money.

“Or whether Liverpool will look to do something more incentivised as he goes into his thirties – make it success orientated. Liverpool are very careful with their contract planning especially when their players get to an older bracket.

“But he’s fundamental to what he’s doing and I think he’s still got so much to give. It still feels like he can still add to his trophy cabinet, add to his legend at Liverpool.

“I don’t hear of there being an immediate situation on the horizon, so those negotiations will have to ramp up because they’ll only have a year to go in the summer. Liverpool will be looking to rejuvenate their attacking line.

