Death Threats Sent To Crystal Palace Defender Joachim Andersen After Liverpool's Darwin Nunez Is Sent Off

The Athletic is reporting today that Crystal Palace Defender Joachim Andersen received multiple death threats following yesterday's clash with Liverpool at Anfield. How will the Premier League react to this and how long will Darwin Nunez be out?

Liverpool fans were expecting somewhat of a reprieve yesterday after a shaky start against Fulham in week one.

What they received instead was anything but as Crystal Palace went up early following a well-played through ball to Wilfred Zaha.

Both Nat Phillips and Virgil Van Dyke were slow to react and Zaha was able to slot it home passed a fully outstretched Allison.

The goal put Liverpool on the back foot and then in the 57th minute the unthinkable happened.

Joachim Andersen had been taunting Darwin Nunez all match but Darwin's temper boiled over following a push as he was walking away from the defender.

He then turned and confronted Andersen with his chest and head. There was minimal contact but any face-to-face contact in the Premier League will earn a player red.

The sending-off seemed to ignite the team and Luis Diaz equalized four minutes later. Liverpool largely took control with ten men and created more opportunities as the match waned but it ended in another draw.

Darwin Nunez is now expected to miss the next three games. Disappointing for Liverpool but what followed would be even worse.

Hundreds of angry fans took to social media and bombarded Joachim Andersen with death threats.

The Athletic report indicates that the Premier League will offer assistance to Andersen and his family.

We can only hope that this is as far as it goes. Many will remember the 1994 World Cup and the murder of Colombian player Andres Escobar. A tragedy of modern football.

Football is an extremely emotional game for both players and fans but threatening a player's life is clearly taking it way too far.

