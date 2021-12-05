Skip to main content
December 5, 2021
‘Decision Is In The Hands Of The Management’ - Mohamed Salah Puts Contract Onus On Liverpool Owners FSG

Author:

Mohamed Salah has been speaking about his contract situation at Liverpool in a new interview and has put the ball firmly in the court of Liverpool owners FSG.

As reported by Kingfut.com, Salah was speaking on MBC Masr TV when he opened up about his thoughts on his contract renewal with his current deal due to end in June 2023. 

Mohamed Salah

Salah Wants To Stay

The Egyptian made it very clear his preference is to stay at Liverpool and said a resolution if there will be one needs to be found by the management at the club.

"I said it several times, if the decision is up to me, I want to stay in Liverpool, but the decision is in the hands of the management and they have to solve this issue,

“There is no problem but we have to reach an agreement for the contract, it’s up to them.

Not Only Financial Matters At Play

The 29 year old whilst keen to admit that the financial package offered to a player shows how much a club value you said other factors also have an impact as well.

Read More

"Your financial value shows how much the club appreciates you and that they are ready to do anything for you to stay, but the decision itself is not based on those financial matters only.

“There are things like the ambition of the team and the coach and what he wants to do with the team and the players he wants. These are all important points when making the decision,”

Author Verdict

Time is ticking for Liverpool's owners FSG to get the Salah contract situation sorted. He has consistently shown in his performance and output that he is a world class player and should be paid as such.

There were reports John Henry and co wanted this sorted before the January transfer window opens but time is ticking on that.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

