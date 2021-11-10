Details Emerge Of Steven Gerrard's Premier League Return And Appointment As Aston Villa Manager

Skip to main content
November 10, 2021
Details Emerge Of Steven Gerrard's Appointment As Aston Villa Manager

The Liverpool legend has officially joined the Premier League side to take over from Dean Smith.
Author:

Steven Gerrard has long been touted as the man to take over as Liverpool manager when Jurgen Klopp chooses to step away.

While many supporters would welcome this idea, Fenway Sports Group and the rest of the Liverpool brass have made it clear that they need to see more out of their former midfield talisman before handing him the keys to the castle.

Steven Gerrard

Gerrard left Liverpool after securing the role of Rangers manager in the Scottish Premier League, and it did not take him long to make his mark. 

In the 2020-21 season, Steven Gerrard lead Rangers to their first Scottish Premiership title in ten years. With his managerial career off to a red hot start, Gerrard looked like he could repeat as Scottish Premiership champion.

However, much to Liverpool's linking, a bigger club stepped in and registered interest in appointing Steven Gerrard as manager. 

That club is no other than Aston Villa.

Steven Gerrard

Aston Villa have successfully negotiated a £3m buyout of Gerrard's with Rangers.

The only thing that separated Gerrard and an official announcement was assembling a team of coaches to come with him.

According to The Athletic Gerrard is set to take several of his current Rangers staff with him to the Premier League.

Among those includes former Liverpool assistant Michael Beale.

Liverpool and the Anfield faithful will welcome back both Steven Gerrard and Michael Beale when Aston Villa travel to Merseyside to play Jurgen Klopp's side.

Steven Gerrard
