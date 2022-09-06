Skip to main content

Details Of Liverpool Squad For Champions League Clash With Napoli Revealed

Jurgen Klopp names 21-man squad for Group A opening match with Napoli.

Liverpool face Serie A Leaders Napoli on matchday one of the 2022/23 Champions League group stages on Wednesday.

Jurgen Klopp knows his team will face a tough encounter in a stadium that does not hold fond memories for them.

Napoli Stadium

The 55-year-old is still dealing with a number of injury issues ahead of the trip to Naples. It looks like that has been compounded with further problems with Curtis Jones' recovery from a calf problem and with Fabio Carvalho not having recovered from the knock he got in the Merseyside derby at the weekend.

There is some positive news for Liverpool fans however with Thiago Alcantara returning to training and available in the travelling party. New loan signing Arthur Melo is also ready to play and could make his debut.

Liverpool Thiago
Scroll to Continue

Read More

Travelling Squad For Napoli

Goalkeepers

Alisson Becker, Adrian, Harvey Davies

Defenders

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Nathaniel Phillips, Andy Robertson, Kostas Tsimikas

Midfielders

Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara, James Milner, Harvey Elliott, Arthur Melo, Stefan Bajcetic

Forwards

Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

LiverpoolNapoli

Schedule

Trent Alexander-Arnold Joe Gomez
Quotes

'I Don't Think He Has Done Enough' - Pundit Predicts Liverpool Defender To Be Dropped Against Napoli

By Neil Andrew
Arthur Melo
Quotes

'I Think He Will Play' - Pundit Predicts Liverpool Debut For Arthur Melo Against Napoli

By Neil Andrew
Arthur Melo
Match Coverage

Liverpool's Midfield Selection For Champions League Debut v Napoli Has Fans Fuming

By Justin Foster
Inter Milan Nicolo Barella
Transfers

Report: Inter Milan Considering January Sale Of Liverpool Target Nicolo Barella

By Neil Andrew
Jordan Henderson Thiago Luis Diaz Virgil van Dijk
News

Report: Huge Boost For Jurgen Klopp As Midfielder Returns To Liverpool Training

By Neil Andrew
Jordan Henderson Virgil van Dijk
News

Report: Jordan Henderson Injury Update - Liverpool Skipper's Return Date Revealed

By Neil Andrew
John Henry FSG Jurgen Klopp
Quotes

'I Don't Think FSG Are An Issue' - Liverpool Legend John Barnes On Lack Of Transfer Spending

By Neil Andrew
Moises Caicedo
Quotes

'I'm Not Thinking About Any Other Club' - Moises Caicedo On Transfer Speculation Amid Liverpool Interest

By Neil Andrew