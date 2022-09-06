Details Of Liverpool Squad For Champions League Clash With Napoli Revealed

Liverpool face Serie A Leaders Napoli on matchday one of the 2022/23 Champions League group stages on Wednesday.

Jurgen Klopp knows his team will face a tough encounter in a stadium that does not hold fond memories for them.

The 55-year-old is still dealing with a number of injury issues ahead of the trip to Naples. It looks like that has been compounded with further problems with Curtis Jones' recovery from a calf problem and with Fabio Carvalho not having recovered from the knock he got in the Merseyside derby at the weekend.

There is some positive news for Liverpool fans however with Thiago Alcantara returning to training and available in the travelling party. New loan signing Arthur Melo is also ready to play and could make his debut.

Travelling Squad For Napoli

Goalkeepers

Alisson Becker, Adrian, Harvey Davies

Defenders

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Nathaniel Phillips, Andy Robertson, Kostas Tsimikas

Midfielders

Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara, James Milner, Harvey Elliott, Arthur Melo, Stefan Bajcetic

Forwards

Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz

