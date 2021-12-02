Skip to main content
December 2, 2021
'Different Level' - Fans React To Mohamed Salah After Goals Against Everton

Author:

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah was once again on magnificent form as the Reds thrashed Everton 4-1 at Goodison Park.

The Egyptian scored twice, sandwiched by sumptuous Jordan Henderson and Diogo Jota goals, to see the Reds run rampant on their rivals' home turf.

The first was an utterly delicious top-corner finish out of Jordan Pickford's reach, after he was played through with an inch perfect ball from the captain.

To make it three, he picked up the ball on the halfway line after an error from Seamus Coleman and delightfully slotted into the bottom corner.

Fans clearly enjoyed his goals, with one saying he walks into any team and 'is the best player by a country mile'.

YouTube star ChrisMD, otherwise known as Chris Dixon, also weighed his opinion in on Salah's unfortunate seventh placed finish in the Ballon D'or standings.

Should Salah have placed below Jorginho, and was he Liverpool's man of the match?

Mohamed Salah
