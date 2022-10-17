Skip to main content
Diogo Jota Injury Update: Striker Picked Up Calf Problem In Liverpool Win Over Manchester City

IMAGO / PA Images

Diogo Jota Injury Update: Striker Picked Up Calf Problem In Liverpool Win Over Manchester City

Fears that Liverpool striker has suffered a serious calf injury which could put his World Cup 2022 participation in doubt.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Liverpool picked up a brilliant 1-0 victory over Manchester City on Sunday at Anfield but a report has suggested it may have come at a cost.

Diogo Jota

Diogo Jota was outstanding against Manchester City on Sunday but could now be ruled out with a 'serious' calf injury.

In an enthralling contest which ebbed and flowed, Jurgen Klopp racked up another victory against Pep Guardiola thanks to a brilliant individual goal from Mohamed Salah in the 76th minute.

Klopp's players put everything into trying to kick start Liverpool's flagging season but their efforts may have taken their toll, especially on striker Diogo Jota who was stretchered off in injury time.

According to David Ornstein of The Athletic, the Portuguese will have a scan today on a calf injury with the severity a cause for concern.

The respected journalist suggests that there are now fears that the 25-year-old could miss the World Cup in Qatar which starts next month.

Should this be the case, it would be a devastating blow for Jota and for Klopp who has struggled all season to keep his key players fit.

LFCTR Verdict

Further news in terms of the severity of the issue is likely to emerge later on Monday or on Tuesday post scan.

There is still hope therefore that it is not as bad as feared but it looks like he will be on the sidelines for a while regardless and will definitely miss Liverpool's Premier League clash with West Ham United on Wednesday.

