Diogo Jota & Roberto Firmino Injury Update Ahead Of Liverpool's Carabao Cup Final Clash With Chelsea

In what promises to be a pivotal week for Liverpool, manager Jurgen Klopp has provided an update on the fitness of strikers Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino.

Jota picked up an ankle knock during the first half of Liverpool's 2-0 Champions League victory over Inter Milan last Wednesday and was substituted at halftime when he was replaced by Firmino.

The knock was bad enough to keep him out of the Reds 3-1 win over Norwich on Saturday and after the game, Klopp admitted he wasn't sure when the Portuguese international would return.

Firmino came on to score the opening goal in the San Siro and finished the match but seemingly picked up a muscle injury which also ruled him out against the Canaries.

There appeared to be some positive news today however when the German manager gave an update to Liverpoolfc.com about their chances of making the match to try and win the first silverware of the season.

“Yes, it’s too early.

“I don’t even know if it will be a late decision or not; how I said, it’s too early. I saw them both today, they both look great – but those two always look great.

“We have to see how the specific issues develop but we obviously will try everything.”

The fact that both players have a chance of making the game at Wembley ends any concerns that either player will be out long term. As to whether they will be available for the crucial clash with Leeds on Wednesday seems unlikely but not impossible.

