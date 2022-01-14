Skip to main content
Divock Origi Injury Update Provided By Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Ahead Of Brentford Clash

Ahead of the Premier League clash against Brentford at Anfield on Sunday, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the media and provided an update on the fitness of Divock Origi.

The 26 year old has been missing since scoring two winning goals in a week against Wolves and AC Milan.

Divock Origi Mohamed Salah

This season has seen the Belgian international return to something like his best form scoring five goals and assisting twice in ten games in all competitions so far.

With Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane away at AFCON and Liverpool unable to break down a ten man Arsenal in the Carabao Cup semi final at Anfield on Thursday, Reds fans will be pleased to hear the manager's update on Origi.

Klopp was asked what the situation was with Origi's knee problem and if it would be likely we would see the striker back in action soon.

"Likely. "Yesterday I saw him outside running and he looked really good.

"So, I think will not be too far away."

This is welcome boost for Klopp and Liverpool. The Brentford game on Sunday may come too soon but a return for the second leg against Arsenal may not be out of the question.

