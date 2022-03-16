Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Injury Update: Double Blow For Liverpool Ahead Of Huge Clash Against Arsenal

Liverpool have suffered a double blow ahead of tonight's match against Arsenal, what is their most important of the Premier League season so far. The Reds go into tonight's must win game just four points behind leaders Manchester City.

Jurgen Klopp

The title-race is on more than ever and with Manchester City dropping points against, tonight’s match against Arsenal could see Liverpool close the gap to just one point. With just ten games remaining, every point counts in what could potentially be one of the most thrilling title-races in Premier League history.

Jurgen Klopp will need as many available players as possible from now until the end of the season, as the Reds continue to fight on all fronts. Squad players will become just as important as first team players if they are to add to their Carabao Cup success.

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Unfortunately for Liverpool, two of those squad players will be missing tonight’s match against Arsenal through illness. Confirmed by journalist Carl Markham, via Twitter, both James Milner and Kostas Tsimikas will not be available for the crucial match.

“Klopp says Konate is back fit. Milner and Tsimikas are out with illness.” Markham tweeted.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok

Badge Liverpool Anfield Corner Flag
Transfers

Jurgen Klopp Hints At Liverpool Summer Transfer Swoop For Premier League Star

By Matt Thielen2 hours ago
Mohamed Salah
News

Mohamed Salah Spotted In London Ahead of Arsenal Game Despite Injury Scare

By Callum Baker-Ellis4 hours ago
Liverpool Players Arsenal Diogo Jota Minamino Robertson Fabinho Firmino Virgil Curtis Jones Konate Milner
Match Coverage

Liverpool vs. Arsenal | Predicted Line-Up | Mohamed Salah Fit to Start?

By Stephen Smith5 hours ago
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring a goal during the English Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Arsenal FC at Anfield in Liverpool, Britain on Aug. 24, 2019. Liverpool won 3-1. (Xinhua
Match Coverage

Opposition Preview: Liverpool Face Champions League-Chasing Arsenal At The Emirates As They Hunt For European Football

By James Sadler6 hours ago
Gavi
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Offer Barcelona Sensation Gavi Annual Salary Of €6million Reliable Journalist Confirms

By Neil Andrew7 hours ago
Goodison Park
Non LFC

Everton v Newcastle United: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | UK, US, Canada, India, Australia

By Neil Andrew8 hours ago
Xavi Barcelona
Non LFC

Galatasaray v Barcelona: How to Watch/Live Stream | UEFA Europa League | UK, Spain, US, Canada, India, Australia

By Neil Andrew8 hours ago
Diego Simeone
Non LFC

Watch: Manchester United 0-1 Atletico Madrid | Match Highlights | UEFA Champions League

By Neil Andrew18 hours ago