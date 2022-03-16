Injury Update: Double Blow For Liverpool Ahead Of Huge Clash Against Arsenal
Liverpool have suffered a double blow ahead of tonight's match against Arsenal, what is their most important of the Premier League season so far. The Reds go into tonight's must win game just four points behind leaders Manchester City.
The title-race is on more than ever and with Manchester City dropping points against, tonight’s match against Arsenal could see Liverpool close the gap to just one point. With just ten games remaining, every point counts in what could potentially be one of the most thrilling title-races in Premier League history.
Jurgen Klopp will need as many available players as possible from now until the end of the season, as the Reds continue to fight on all fronts. Squad players will become just as important as first team players if they are to add to their Carabao Cup success.
Unfortunately for Liverpool, two of those squad players will be missing tonight’s match against Arsenal through illness. Confirmed by journalist Carl Markham, via Twitter, both James Milner and Kostas Tsimikas will not be available for the crucial match.
“Klopp says Konate is back fit. Milner and Tsimikas are out with illness.” Markham tweeted.
