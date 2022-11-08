Skip to main content
Dubai International Capital Looking To Bid £4.3bn To Purchase Liverpool Off FSG

Dubai International Capital Looking To Bid £4.3bn To Purchase Liverpool Off FSG

DIC are willing to purchase Liverpool and are weighing up a £4.3bn bid to take the club off Fenway Sports Group and John Henry.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

After yesterday's sudden news of Fenway Sports Group looking to possibly sell Liverpool Football Club, the talking topic in the fanbase is who and how much for?

John Henry, who is the head of FSG, has been at the club for ten years. Within the ten years, Liverpool have won their first league title in the Premier League era and another Champions League.

The appointment of Jurgen Klopp was a game changer and alongside sporting director Michael Edwards, was able to create the best team in the world. 

John Henry FSG Jurgen Klopp

However, many of the actions from FSG have been heavily criticised and has looked more financially motivated rather than what is happening on the pitch. 

Trying to trademark Liverpool, pushing for a European Super League, and lack of reinvestment in the squad amongst other things has turned majority of the fanbase against them. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Next Owner? 

At this moment in time, Liverpool are worth over £4bn, which is a ridiculous increase since the purchase of £300m by FSG. It is the perfect time for the owners to sell, with the club being at their highest value. 

Not many have £4bn lying around, however, DIC do. According to The Mirror, Dubai International Capital are preparing a bid of £4.3bn for the purchase of Liverpool Football Club. 

Dubai

Middle eastern investors are one of the most likely options to take the Merseyside club off of Fenway Sports Group. The amount of wealth in the Gulf states is that of unimaginable amounts. 

Will DIC be the right owners for Liverpool and is this sale further down the line than being reported? 

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok

Liverpool

Schedule

Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard and Glen Johnson
Exclusive Interviews

Exclusive: 'I'd Have To Say ...' Glen Johnson Weighs Into Liverpool's Steven Gerrard and Chelsea's Frank Lampard Debate

By Owen Cummings
Gustav Isaksen
Transfers

Liverpool Eye up January Transfer for £20million Rated Winger

By Matty Orme
Pep Lijnders
Quotes

Liverpool Assistant Manger Pep Lijnders Comments on FSG & Possible Takeover

By Alex Caddick
Jude
Articles

Five Players Liverpool Could Sign This January Under New Ownership

By Alex Caddick
Luis Diaz
News

Liverpool Injury Updates Including Key Moment Of Progress For Luis Diaz

By Justin Foster
Glen Johnson Liverpool
Exclusive Interviews

Exclusive: 'They Can't Take The Team Much Further' Glen Johnson Reacts To FSG Putting Liverpool Up For Sale

By Owen Cummings
John Henry
News

Twitter Reacts: FSG Put Liverpool up for Sale

By Matty Orme
John W Henry
News

Breaking: FSG open to selling ALL of Liverpool

By Matty Orme