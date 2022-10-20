Skip to main content
Dwayne Johnson 'The Rock' Tells The Media He Is A Liverpool Supporter

Speaking to a British sports media outlet yesterday Dwayne Johnson who is more famously known as 'The Rock' revealed that he is a fan of Liverpool but left many fans confused by his comments.

Liverpool already have a host of famous celebrity supporters including Daniel Craig, Brad Pitt, Lebron James, Lana Del Ray ,Nelson Mandela and Samuel L Jackson to name but a few. 

It is hardly surprising given the enduring appeal of their underdog status accrued from decades of under-spending when compared to other world leading clubs. 

It was interesting though to hear the Rock reveal yesterday that he had switched allegiances from former "Pride of Cheshire" club Macclesfield FC to another club based in Lancashire.

Champions League

What was confusing to fans and pundits alike was when TalkSport posed the question "Do you support a football team?" he replied with the following.

"You know the one, the pride of Cheshire"

It would be easy to assume he was referring to Macclesfield as he had already professed his support for the club but when the interviewer said "Liverpool?" he replied "yes" and then yes again when asked "Liverpool fan".

Macclesfield supporters will surely be lamenting the loss of the global icon's support today.

The Rock rose to fame as a WWE wrestler in the late 90's. He has since rebranded himself as one of the most successful Hollywood actors in history with films grossing over $3.5 billion in North America and over $10.5 billion worldwide,

