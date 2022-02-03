AFCON: Egypt Reach The Final Of Africa Cup Of Nations, With Mohamed Salah Facing Liverpool Team-Mate Sadio Mane

Egypt have reached the final of the Africa Cup of Nations after beating Cameroon on penalties. The Egyptian King will face Liverpool team-mate, Sadio Mane, following Senegal's victory over Burkina Faso.

The AFCON final will see Mohamed Salah go head to head against Liverpool team-mate Sadio Mane, as Egypt beat Cameroon in a penalty shootout.

IMAGO / Sulaiman Pooja

Cameroon shockingly miss three penalties after Vincent Aboubakar set them on the perfect start. All three of Zizo, Abdelmonem and Lasheen scored their penalties for the victors, with Liverpool and Egyptian hero Mohamed Salah not having to take one.

What a proud moment for Egyptian and Senegalese fans, but also for us as Liverpool fans. Both Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane have been sensational throughout the whole tournament and deserve to be in the final. Let's not forget Naby Keita's brilliant performances too however.

Good luck to both players and both countries.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook