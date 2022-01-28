Egypt v Morocco: Where To Watch / Live Stream | AFCON Quarter-Final | Liverpool's Mohamed Salah In Action - UK, US, Canada, Australia, Nigeria, Ghana & South Africa

Mohamed Salah and Egypt will face Morocco in the quarter-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations and we can bring you the details of when and where you can watch the game.

The 29-year-old Liverpool superstar scored the winning penalty in the shoot-out that saw Egypt win their last 16 clash against the Ivory Coast after the two teams were locked at 0-0 after 120 minutes.

IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

Egypt will now take on Morocco on Sunday afternoon after they came from behind to beat Malawi 2-1 in the round of 16.

Quarter-Final Fixtures & Schedule

Saturday, 29th January 2022

4:00 pm Gambia v Cameroon

7:00 pm Burkino Faso v Tunisia

Sunday, 30th January 2022

3:00 pm Egypt v Morocco

7:00 pm: Senegal v Equatorial Guinea

*All times are GMT

Where To Watch / Live Stream

