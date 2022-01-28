Egypt v Morocco: Where To Watch / Live Stream | AFCON Quarter-Final | Liverpool's Mohamed Salah In Action - UK, US, Canada, Australia, Nigeria, Ghana & South Africa
Mohamed Salah and Egypt will face Morocco in the quarter-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations and we can bring you the details of when and where you can watch the game.
The 29-year-old Liverpool superstar scored the winning penalty in the shoot-out that saw Egypt win their last 16 clash against the Ivory Coast after the two teams were locked at 0-0 after 120 minutes.
Egypt will now take on Morocco on Sunday afternoon after they came from behind to beat Malawi 2-1 in the round of 16.
Quarter-Final Fixtures & Schedule
Saturday, 29th January 2022
4:00 pm Gambia v Cameroon
7:00 pm Burkino Faso v Tunisia
Read More
Sunday, 30th January 2022
3:00 pm Egypt v Morocco
7:00 pm: Senegal v Equatorial Guinea
*All times are GMT
Where To Watch / Live Stream
- UK - BBC, Sky Sports
- USA - beIN Sports
- Canada - beIN Sports
- Australia - beIN Sports
- Nigeria - SuperSport
- Ghana - SuperSport
- South Africa - GTV, GTV Sport Plus, SuperSport
- Online Stream - beIN Sports Connect
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Report: Liverpool Could Bid For Luis Diaz 'In Next Few Hours', Player Not Convinced By Tottenham Offer
- Watch: Mohamed Salah's Winning Penalty to Send Egypt Through to Quarter Finals of AFCON
- Gameweek 23: Cristiano Ronaldo, Harry Kane and Trent Alexander-Arnold All Blank in the Worst Week in Fantasy Premier League History?
- Report: Liverpool Open Talks To Sign Juventus Attacker Paulo Dybala On Free Transfer
- 'He Finishes Like Salah' - England Legend Hails Liverpool Transfer Target Jarrod Bowen
- Report: Jude Bellingham 'Agrees' To Join Liverpool From Borussia Dortmund
Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook