Egypt v Senegal: How to Watch/Live Stream | World Cup 2022 Playoffs - Mohamed Salah & Sadio Mane Face Off Again
Egypt host AFCON champions Senegal in Cairo on Friday in a World Cup 2022 playoff match and we can bring you the details of when and where to watch the game.
This is the first leg of the clash that once again sees Sadio Mane face off against Liverpool teammate Mohamed Salah with the return leg scheduled for Tuesday in Senegal.
Kick-off Time
United Kingdom/Ireland
Kick-off time: 19:30 UK time
United States of America/Canada
Eastern time: 15:30 ET
Pacific time: 12:30 PT
Central time: 14:30 CT
Egypt
Kick off is at 21:30 (EET)
Senegal
Kick off is at 19:30 (GMT)
Where to Watch
For supporters in the UK the game will be available on the Mola TV streaming service.
For US viewers, the game will be available on ESPN+.
For viewers in Egypt, the game can be watched via ON Time Sports.
For viewers in Senegal, the game can be viewed on RTS 1.
For international viewers, the game can be streamed on YouTube.
