Egypt v Senegal: How to Watch/Live Stream | World Cup 2022 Playoffs - Mohamed Salah & Sadio Mane Face Off Again

Egypt host AFCON champions Senegal in Cairo on Friday in a World Cup 2022 playoff match and we can bring you the details of when and where to watch the game.

This is the first leg of the clash that once again sees Sadio Mane face off against Liverpool teammate Mohamed Salah with the return leg scheduled for Tuesday in Senegal.

Mohamed Salah Sadio Mane

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom/Ireland

Kick-off time: 19:30 UK time

United States of America/Canada

Eastern time: 15:30 ET

Pacific time:  12:30 PT

Central time: 14:30 CT

Egypt

Kick off is at 21:30 (EET)

Senegal

Kick off is at 19:30 (GMT)

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

Where to Watch

For supporters in the UK the game will be available on the Mola TV streaming service.

For US viewers, the game will be available on ESPN+.

For viewers in Egypt, the game can be watched via ON Time Sports.

For viewers in Senegal, the game can be viewed on RTS 1.

For international viewers, the game can be streamed on YouTube.

